Harnoor Pannu’s family upbeat over Indian team's victory in Under-19 World Cup

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, February 7

Celebrations broke out in Harnoor Pannu’s residence in Garden Colony here after the Indian team registered a four-wicket victory over England to lift their record-extending fifth Under-19 World Cup title at North Sound, Antigua, on Sunday.

The Under-19 World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime chance that a budding cricketer gets. Besides, it is the first real test of playing against the best in the world, so I am happy that Harnoor got this chance & proved his mettle. Bir Inder Singh, Harnoor's father

Talking to The Tribune, Harnoor’s father Bir Inder Singh said it was a matter of great pride for the entire family as the young boys had lifted the U-19 World Cup trophy. He said the tireless efforts and hard work of his son had finally paid off as he had achieved the first milestone.

He said: “The Under-19 World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime chance that a budding cricketer gets. Besides, it is the first real test of playing against the best in the world, so I am happy that Harnoor got this chance and even proved his mettle.”

“Everyone in the family is very happy. I am flooded with calls, messages and best wishes from the family and friends,” he said, adding that his son shifted to Chandigarh when he entered Class VIII to further pursue his studies along with cricket practice sessions. He said at present he was pursuing a Bachelor’s in Arts from SD College, Chandigarh.

Asked about where he drew inspiration to play cricket, left-handed opener Harnoor said his son had grown up amid a host of professional cricketers and was fond of cricket from a very early age.

He said his uncle had played for Ranji trophy, his grandfather was very much involved in the game, while he himself represented Punjab at the U-19 level. “Harnoor has a long way to go and this was the start of his career. He is a hard-working boy and the whole family is looking forward to the time he scripts a success story for India,” he added.

He further said his son won the player of the tournament award in Asia Cup 2021 as he amassed 251 runs in five innings. Besides, in the Challenger Trophy 2021/22, he amassed 397 runs from four innings with three hundreds.

His father said he would be reaching Chandigarh on February 10 and after that he’s expected to join the Ranji squad for the upcoming session. “It’s back-to-back training and fitness classes and we’ll celebrate when he’ll visit Jalandhar after a few months,” he said.