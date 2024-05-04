Haryana student jumps to death at LPU hostel

Phagwara, May 3
A youth from Haryana reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of a hostel at Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, late last night.
The deceased has been identified as Mayank, a resident of Rewari. He was pursuing Computer Science (first year) from LPU. Though he was living on the third floor of a hostel, he went to the 10th floor of an adjoining hostel to end his life.
After getting information, Phagwara Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti rushed to the spot.
The body of the deceased was sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. Civil Surgeon Dr Lehmber Ram said a board of doctors, including Dr Naresh Kundra, Dr Ravi Kumar and Dr Darshan Badhan, conducted the post-mortem.
The body was later handed over to the family who reached here from Riwari in the wee hours today.
Mental anguish is said to be the reason behind him taking the extreme step. The police are investigating the matter.
