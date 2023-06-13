 Havan Yajna organised at HMV : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Havan Yajna organised at HMV

Havan Yajna organised at HMV

DAV University V-C Dr Manoj Kumar and Green Sparrow Project founder Ramanpreet Kaur after signing an MoU.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a havan on starting of renovation work at Ragini Auditorium. The chief guest on the occasion was noted philanthropist Sudhir Sharma. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen along with Sudhir Sharma, teaching and non-teaching members of the college, performed the havan yajna. The function was coordinated by Dr Meenu Talwar, Head of Sanskrit Department. The stage was conducted by Dr Anjana Bhatia.

Swimming pool activities at emm aar

During the ongoing summer camp at Emm Aar International School, the students have had a refreshing and enjoyable experience at the state-of-the-art indoor swimming pool. The first session of the summer camp, which began on June 1, is scheduled to continue until June 15. Notably, the school has also announced the commencement of the second session from June 16. It will continue till June 30. Ravi Kumar, swimming pool manager and Raman Sharma, swimming coach, hoped the sessions prove to be encouraging.

G20 presidency sensitisation events

As India's G20 presidency began on December 1, the government decided to conduct various activities from June 1 to 15. Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 at RCF in Kapurthala participated in educating and sensitising the students about G20 and its significance under India's presidency. From June 1 to 4, several competitions such as essay and slogan writing, logo designing and article writing was organised for students and teachers through online mode. Around 60 student delegates symbolically represented G20 member-nations and guest countries. Principal KK Gherra said that the model G20 summit will give exposure to the students about the critical issues of tomorrow.

FITB tchoukball referee seminar

An FITB tchoukball referee seminar is being organised at Police DAV Public School by the Indian Tchoukball Federation which is affiliated to the Asia-Pacific Tchoukball Federation (APTBF) and Federation International De Tchoukball (FITB). The opening ceremony was graced by various dignitaries including Chin Cheng Huang, president of FITB, Meng Chin Lee, secretary FITB, Tung Kuo Chen, APTBF vice referee, director Surinder Kumar, PPS, senior vice-president STBAP, Manmohan Singh, vice- president STBAP and principal Dr Rashmi Vij, organising secretary of ITBF. The seminar will be attended by around 35 participants from across the country.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president

2
Nation

Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City

3
Punjab

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

4
Punjab

Goldy Brar's close associate Harpreet Singh arrested

5
Trending

Video: Bride seen riding scooter without helmet, Delhi Police reaction will leave you in splits

6
Haryana

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

7
Punjab

AAP government acting against Constitution by not furnishing information, says Punjab Governor; CM Bhagwant Mann hits back

8
Punjab

Three drug smugglers arrested for shooting at locals in J-K's Samba; 2.8 kg heroin seized

9
Nation

Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; people being shifted to temporary shelters

10
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman demands Rs 6 crore alimony from husband, booked for intimidation

Don't Miss

View All
‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Top News

Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante

Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante

Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: C...

Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed

Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed

Fresh FIR against protesters | Wrestler Bajrang joins stir

4.25%, inflation at 25-month low

4.25%, inflation at 25-month low

WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO

WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO

Wrestlers were given June 30 deadline

Priyanka kicks off poll drive in MP, promises women ~1,500 a month

Priyanka kicks off poll drive in MP, promises women Rs 1,500 a month


Cities

View All

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Notorious peddler Pehalwan among 4 more held from Delhi

Amid portal issue, colleges begin offline registrations for new session

Tarn Taran residents take out march against drug abuse

Political activity hinges around future of British-era woollen mill

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

23 charging stations to be functional by month-end in Chandigarh

CBI investigates ‘manipulation’ of Wildlife Board meeting minutes

Chandigarh’s first synthetic jogging track inaugurated at Sukhna Lake

Man found murdered in Burail, wife held

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Relief for M3M Group owners in PMLA case

Ghaziabad blaze kills 2

4 shootout accused held

Efforts to make Delhi stray-free, says Mayor

Nothing ‘Smart’ about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

2 teenagers drown in Hoshiarpur canal

Missing for past 8 days, youth found dead in canal

Youth dies of drug overdose, five booked

2 held with 343 boxes of illicit liquor

No breakthrough in ~8.49 cr heist

No breakthrough in Rs 8.49 cr heist

2 hook loaders flagged off

57 child labourers rescued

Rs 840-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project nears completion

Rs 5 lakh, gold looted; daughter-in-law held

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

Safai sewaks, sewermen protest outside Fatehgarh Sahib MC office

Planning board chief hears out Bhaironpur residents