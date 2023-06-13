Havan Yajna organised at HMV

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a havan on starting of renovation work at Ragini Auditorium. The chief guest on the occasion was noted philanthropist Sudhir Sharma. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen along with Sudhir Sharma, teaching and non-teaching members of the college, performed the havan yajna. The function was coordinated by Dr Meenu Talwar, Head of Sanskrit Department. The stage was conducted by Dr Anjana Bhatia.

Swimming pool activities at emm aar

During the ongoing summer camp at Emm Aar International School, the students have had a refreshing and enjoyable experience at the state-of-the-art indoor swimming pool. The first session of the summer camp, which began on June 1, is scheduled to continue until June 15. Notably, the school has also announced the commencement of the second session from June 16. It will continue till June 30. Ravi Kumar, swimming pool manager and Raman Sharma, swimming coach, hoped the sessions prove to be encouraging.

G20 presidency sensitisation events

As India's G20 presidency began on December 1, the government decided to conduct various activities from June 1 to 15. Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 at RCF in Kapurthala participated in educating and sensitising the students about G20 and its significance under India's presidency. From June 1 to 4, several competitions such as essay and slogan writing, logo designing and article writing was organised for students and teachers through online mode. Around 60 student delegates symbolically represented G20 member-nations and guest countries. Principal KK Gherra said that the model G20 summit will give exposure to the students about the critical issues of tomorrow.

FITB tchoukball referee seminar

An FITB tchoukball referee seminar is being organised at Police DAV Public School by the Indian Tchoukball Federation which is affiliated to the Asia-Pacific Tchoukball Federation (APTBF) and Federation International De Tchoukball (FITB). The opening ceremony was graced by various dignitaries including Chin Cheng Huang, president of FITB, Meng Chin Lee, secretary FITB, Tung Kuo Chen, APTBF vice referee, director Surinder Kumar, PPS, senior vice-president STBAP, Manmohan Singh, vice- president STBAP and principal Dr Rashmi Vij, organising secretary of ITBF. The seminar will be attended by around 35 participants from across the country.