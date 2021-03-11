Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer celebrates b'day with kids

Tribune News Service

Garhshankar: Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday inspected Government Senior Secondary School, Garhshankar, and celebrated his birthday with school students. He said quality education was the top priority of the government and we are open to constructive feedback from public in this regard. Only by knowing the ground realities, a better policy can be formulated, he added. He also interacted with teachers and listened to their problems. He visited the school complex and classrooms, computer labs and playgrounds. The minister also interacted with the students in the classrooms and got info about their education.

Four arrested with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested four smugglers and seized a huge quantity of narcotics from their possession. The police arrested Kunal, alias Kannu, a resident of Sunder Nagar and seized 10 grams of heroin from him. Model Town police seized 152 grams of intoxicating powder from Yogesh Kumar and arrested him. Mehtiana police arrested Satveer Singh alias Sunny, a resident of Tajewal and recovered a large quantity of intoxicating pills from him. Mahilpur police arrested Gurjit Singh alias Ghuggi and seized 60 grams of intoxicating powder from him. Separate cases have been registered under the NDPS Act.

Nawanshahr top in governance

Nawanshahr: The district has once again bagged the first position in Punjab with lowest pendency in public centric services offered through Sewa Kendras. In the latest ranking report released, the district had only 0.05% pendency of applications in Sewa Kendras from April 21, 2021 and April 20, 2022. DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said Nawanshahr had received 1,35,280 applications in Sewa Kendras from April 21, 2021 and April 20, 2022 and 69 applications were pending beyond the stipulated timeline.

Section 144 at exam centres

Nawanshahr: Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa on Thursday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC within a 100-metre radius of examination centres where examinations for Class X and XII (term-II) will be conducted from April 22 to May 23. He said restrictions had been imposed to prevent any kind of untoward incident and prohibit the entry of unauthorised persons around the exam centres.

PO arrested in fraud case

Jalandhar: The police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) Balwinder Singh alias Binder, a resident of Fateh Jalal village in Jalandhar, who was wanted in a case related to fraud, said officials. The accused was booked in a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC but was evading arrest, following which the local court declared him PO, officials added. The accused was produced before a local court on Thursday and the police have sought his remand for further investigation.

