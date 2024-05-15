Head granthi electrocuted

Phagwara, May 14
Bhai Surinder Singh (43), a resident of Phillaur and head granthi of a village gurdwara, was electrocuted while hoisting Shri Nishan Sahib at the gurdwara in village Dosanjh Kalan on Sunday.
Gurdwara managing committee president Joginder Singh said the mishap occurred when the iron pole of the Nishan Sahib came into contact with a live high-tension wire. As per reports, the granthi was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
I never said Hindu or Muslim, I talked about poor families: PM Modi
Referring to the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat when he was th...
On US' sanction warning after Chabahar port deal, Jaishankar says 'people should not take a narrow view of it'
Says the US itself has appreciated the larger relevance of C...
8 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited rescued from Rajasthan mine, 7 still inside
15 officials of the public sector company get trapped in a m...
Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols
The arrested man is associated with Naveen Saini alias Chint...
UN condoles death of ex-Indian Army officer in Gaza, believes vehicle struck by Israeli tank
Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, 46, who retired prematurely from ...