Head granthi electrocuted

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 14

Bhai Surinder Singh (43), a resident of Phillaur and head granthi of a village gurdwara, was electrocuted while hoisting Shri Nishan Sahib at the gurdwara in village Dosanjh Kalan on Sunday.

Gurdwara managing committee president Joginder Singh said the mishap occurred when the iron pole of the Nishan Sahib came into contact with a live high-tension wire. As per reports, the granthi was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.

