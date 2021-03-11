Head of Guru Nanak Chair advisory panel appointed

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, June 7

With an aim of getting better research work on Guru Nanak Chair established at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), the authorities have appointed an advisory committee.

Dr Sarbjinder Singh, a well-known personality in religious studies, will be the chairman of this advisory committee. He is currently working as Dean, Faculty, Humanities and Religious Studies at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar. He is also the Chair Professor of Sant Prem Singh Murarewale. The chair was established to mark the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak. The goal of the chair is to connect the younger generation with subjects such as religion, culture, knowledge and concerns of social generation and inspire them to study and research.

Other members of the committee include Gurjot Kaur, Dr Joga Singh, Dean, Faculty, Humanities and Languages, ex-head, professor, Department of Linguistics and Punjabi Dictionary, ex-Director, Centre for Diaspora Studies Punjabi University, Patiala. Dr Ashish Arora, Dean, R&D, IKGPTU, and Dr Sarabjit Singh Mann have been appointed as Chair Professor ex-officio members.

IKGPTU Vice-Chancellor Rahul Bhandari, while congratulating all advisory committee members on their appointment, expressed confidence that the university would give an opportunity to the committee to work independently on this subject and he is also confident that the committee would take up this pious task to do best work in the interest of studies and research. He also handed over a notification issued by University Registrar Dr SK Mishra to the members.