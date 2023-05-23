Health camp at Innocent Hearts

Jalandhar: Under Disha, an initiative by Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust, a free eye check-up camp was organised on the birth anniversary of director Kamlesh Bowry at Innocent Hearts. The camp was held under the project, ‘Vision Kamlesh’. Head of Innocent Eye Centre, Dr Rohan Bowry examined the school staff. Free of cost cataract surgeries were performed and medicines were provided during the camp.

Caption Contest at LKCTC

The equal opportunity cell at the School of Engineering, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus (LKCTC), organised a caption contest. The institute is committed to creating, promoting and maintaining an environment of equality of opportunity for the students of the LKCTC. Rajni Bedi, coordinator of the equal opportunity cell, coordinated the event. A large number of students participated in the contest. Raj Kumar of CSE (Semester VI) bagged the first position. Manrit Kaur and Vishal Gupta jointly secured the second position and Prerna of BCA (Semester IV) bagged the third position. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, director, academic affairs KCL Group, and Dr SK Sood, director LKCTC said such creative activities provide young learners opportunities aimed at fostering intellectual competencies such as perception, precision and power of imagination through expression.

Webinar on ‘Algebraic Graph Theory’

The Department of Mathematics of PCM SD College for Women organised a national webinar on ‘Algebraic Graph Theory’. Dr Roshan Sara Philipose, assistant professor of mathematics, Mar Thoma College, Tiruvalla in Kerala, was the resource person for the webinar. She started with an impressive introduction of the concept and explained the history of the graph theory with examples. The resource person also explained the concept of graph theory in context of linear algebra. In the end, Shveta Mahajan, head, Department of Mathematics extended vote of thanks to the resource person and participants. Around 50 participants comprising students and faculty members of various institutions attended the webinar. President Naresh Kumar Budhia and principal Pooja Prashar congratulated the department for organising a webinar.

Hans Raj students bag top honours

Students of BA (Hons) Political Science of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya bagged the top honours in Guru Nanak Dev University examination. Aanchal secured the first position with 90/100 marks, Saloni second with 88 marks, Rhythm third with 87 marks, Kirmanbir Kaur and Muskan got the fourth position with 80 marks and Aastha got sixed position with 70 marks. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the students. Head of Department Alka Sharma was also present on the occasion.

Dips chain shines in Competition

In the Sahodaya competition organised by the CBSE, the students of DIPS chain won many trophies by displaying their talent. DIPS Surranussi team won the overall trophy in the fancy dress competition. In category A, Kainaat Sharma stood second and Jessica won consolation. In category B Darshvir of Class II, DIPS Suranussi stood second and Gurnoor of DIPS Bhogpur stood third. Student of Kapurthala school Kanchan Saini, Prabhjeet Kaur, Amit Raj won the third position in ‘Cooking without fire’ by making Natkhat Bhalla, Energy Kalash, a summer drink. All the students who won the competition were awarded with certificates by the principals. MD Tarwinder Singh congratulated all the students and staff and motivated them to perform well in the upcoming competitions. CEO Monica Mandotra, while congratulating the winning girl students, inspired the rest of the students to identify and enhance their talent by taking inspiration from them.

3-week Certificate course at Apeejay

Apeejay College of Fine Arts held a three-week Certificate Course in TV and Stage Anchoring for the students of 12th standard free of cost. The students of various schools in and around the city enrolled in it and reaped the maximum benefits of this golden opportunity. In these classes, Surbhi and Nivedita from the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication taught the students about the qualities and skills of RJ, VJ, news reader, TV show presenters and the strategies to grasp the attention of the audience. The students were given practical training for various kinds of TV formats like cooking show, comedy show, travelogue, debate /discussion show and news programmes. They also learnt how to speak for radio programmes like documentaries, entertainment shows, personality based programme etc. Along with this the students had a lot of fun while learning about the voice modulation and they also keenly understood the role of RJ and VJ and the scope of journalism in the future.