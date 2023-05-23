 Health camp at Innocent Hearts : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Health camp at Innocent Hearts

Health camp at Innocent Hearts

An eye check-up camp underway at Innocent Hearts.



Jalandhar: Under Disha, an initiative by Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust, a free eye check-up camp was organised on the birth anniversary of director Kamlesh Bowry at Innocent Hearts. The camp was held under the project, ‘Vision Kamlesh’. Head of Innocent Eye Centre, Dr Rohan Bowry examined the school staff. Free of cost cataract surgeries were performed and medicines were provided during the camp.

Caption Contest at LKCTC

The equal opportunity cell at the School of Engineering, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus (LKCTC), organised a caption contest. The institute is committed to creating, promoting and maintaining an environment of equality of opportunity for the students of the LKCTC. Rajni Bedi, coordinator of the equal opportunity cell, coordinated the event. A large number of students participated in the contest. Raj Kumar of CSE (Semester VI) bagged the first position. Manrit Kaur and Vishal Gupta jointly secured the second position and Prerna of BCA (Semester IV) bagged the third position. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, director, academic affairs KCL Group, and Dr SK Sood, director LKCTC said such creative activities provide young learners opportunities aimed at fostering intellectual competencies such as perception, precision and power of imagination through expression.

Webinar on ‘Algebraic Graph Theory’

The Department of Mathematics of PCM SD College for Women organised a national webinar on ‘Algebraic Graph Theory’. Dr Roshan Sara Philipose, assistant professor of mathematics, Mar Thoma College, Tiruvalla in Kerala, was the resource person for the webinar. She started with an impressive introduction of the concept and explained the history of the graph theory with examples. The resource person also explained the concept of graph theory in context of linear algebra. In the end, Shveta Mahajan, head, Department of Mathematics extended vote of thanks to the resource person and participants. Around 50 participants comprising students and faculty members of various institutions attended the webinar. President Naresh Kumar Budhia and principal Pooja Prashar congratulated the department for organising a webinar.

Hans Raj students bag top honours

Students of BA (Hons) Political Science of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya bagged the top honours in Guru Nanak Dev University examination. Aanchal secured the first position with 90/100 marks, Saloni second with 88 marks, Rhythm third with 87 marks, Kirmanbir Kaur and Muskan got the fourth position with 80 marks and Aastha got sixed position with 70 marks. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the students. Head of Department Alka Sharma was also present on the occasion.

Dips chain shines in Competition

In the Sahodaya competition organised by the CBSE, the students of DIPS chain won many trophies by displaying their talent. DIPS Surranussi team won the overall trophy in the fancy dress competition. In category A, Kainaat Sharma stood second and Jessica won consolation. In category B Darshvir of Class II, DIPS Suranussi stood second and Gurnoor of DIPS Bhogpur stood third. Student of Kapurthala school Kanchan Saini, Prabhjeet Kaur, Amit Raj won the third position in ‘Cooking without fire’ by making Natkhat Bhalla, Energy Kalash, a summer drink. All the students who won the competition were awarded with certificates by the principals. MD Tarwinder Singh congratulated all the students and staff and motivated them to perform well in the upcoming competitions. CEO Monica Mandotra, while congratulating the winning girl students, inspired the rest of the students to identify and enhance their talent by taking inspiration from them.

3-week Certificate course at Apeejay

Apeejay College of Fine Arts held a three-week Certificate Course in TV and Stage Anchoring for the students of 12th standard free of cost. The students of various schools in and around the city enrolled in it and reaped the maximum benefits of this golden opportunity. In these classes, Surbhi and Nivedita from the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication taught the students about the qualities and skills of RJ, VJ, news reader, TV show presenters and the strategies to grasp the attention of the audience. The students were given practical training for various kinds of TV formats like cooking show, comedy show, travelogue, debate /discussion show and news programmes. They also learnt how to speak for radio programmes like documentaries, entertainment shows, personality based programme etc. Along with this the students had a lot of fun while learning about the voice modulation and they also keenly understood the role of RJ and VJ and the scope of journalism in the future.

1
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

3
Trending

Shubman Gill, his sister Shahneel abused on social media after Gujarat Titans send Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL

4
Entertainment

Model-actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his apartment

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann claims Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 crore from Punjab cricketer for govt job, ex-CM denies charge

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin woman Mandeep Kaur jailed for delivering cash, drugs in UK

7
Punjab

Kartarpur Corridor reunion: Mahendra Kaur meets her long-lost brother Sheikh Abdul Aziz after more than 75 years

8
Nation

Impact of Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal 'very very marginal' on economy: RBI Governor

9
J & K

Global leaders arrive in Srinagar for G-20 meeting

10
Punjab

Salman Khan, Sidhu Moosewala's manager among top 10 targets on Lawrence Bishnoi's hit list, says NIA

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Plot ‘bought’ for ~600 to now be sold for ~7 cr
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists
Haryana

'Suicidal' for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research
Trending

World's first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi

12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi

Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...

Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief

Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief

Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes

Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called

Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called

Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days

External sector, uncertain weather pose risk to growth

External sector, uncertain weather pose risk to growth

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26


Amritsar Development Authority cracks down on illegal colonies in city

Amritsar Development Authority cracks down on illegal colonies in city

Ajnala residents hold protest over worsening law & order

SAD govt installed screens at Heritage Street in Amritsar for advertisements only: Activists

Administration stops reconstruction work at Sikh warrior 's house

Animals damage fencing along Cantonment-Khalsa College road

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Shots fired at Zirakpur hotel pool party, 1 hurt

Dera Bassi MC puts up height barriers on old Ambala-Kalka road

SIT to probe Dhanas accident

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

AAP's Satyendar Jain in hospital over 'spinal injury'

AAP’s Satyendar Jain in hospital over ‘spinal injury’

SC to hear former minister’s bail plea on May 26

File action plan on bomb threats received by schools, cops told

Delhi court for refund of GST collected from DNB candidates

Burglar arrested

More doles for Adampur, Rs 29.58-cr projects for 11 villages

More doles for Adampur, Rs 29.58-cr projects for 11 villages

Rs 50 crore for city roads’ makeover

Minister himself checks papers of 63 buses, gets 5 impounded

After15 years , Sultanpur Lodhi gets bus connectivity to Nakodar

Farm labourers lay siege to SSP office for 2 hrs

Waste burning rampant in Patiala, civic body fails to identify culprits

Waste burning rampant in Patiala, civic body fails to identify culprits

MC polls: Work on delimitation of wards yet to complete in Patiala

Allocation of shamlat land: Zameen Prapti Sangharsh panel to protest at DC office in Patiala on May 31

40 students participate in DAV inter-house cricket tournament in Patiala

Railway union asks Centre to restore old pension scheme