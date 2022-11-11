Health Dept inspects Jalandhar eateries for trans-fatty acids in food items

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 10

In a bid to check presence of trans-fatty acids in food items, the District Health Department today conducted surprise inspections at various food outlets and collected as many as 12 samples.

District Health Officer Dr Reema Gogia said Food Safety Team along with National Commodities Management Services Limited (NCML), New Delhi, had collected samples of peanut butter, balushahi, chandrakala, prepared samosa, cake, pizza base, pizza, prepared burger patty, French fries, vanaspati, fat spread and soyabean oil from Rama Mandi, Model Town, New Jawahar Nagar, and Choti Baradari locality to check the trans-fatty acid percentage.

She said all the samples had been sent to New Delhi to ascertain whether the trans-fatty acids in these products were within the permissible limit. “Appropriate action would be initiated against the violators if presence of trans-fatty acids was found beyond the permissible limit,” Dr Reema added.

The DHO further stated that trans-fat, or trans-fatty acids (TFA), are unsaturated fatty acids that come from either natural or industrial sources. Trans-fats are known to have no nutritional significance, she said, adding they are rarely found in the natural human diet.

She mentioned that trans-fats are largely present in vanaspati, margarine and bakery shortenings, and are mainly found in baked and fried foods.

Throwing light on the harmful effects of excess intake of trans-fatty acids, she said the high intake increases the risk of coronary heart disease. International expert groups and public health authorities recommend limiting consumption of trans-fat to less than 1 per cent of total energy intake, which translates to less than 2.2 g/day for a 2,000-calorie diet.

The DHO further revealed that more inspections and samplings would take place in coming days under TFA Surveillance 2022 which aims at limiting the amount of “trans-fats” containing trans-fatty acids in industrial food products to 2 per cent to make the country “Trans- Fat Free”.

Not good for heart

A high intake of trans-fatty acids increases the risk of coronary heart disease. International experts and public health authorities recommend limiting consumption of trans-fat to less than 1 per cent of the total energy intake, which translates to less than 2.2 g/day for a 2,000-calorie diet.