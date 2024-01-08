Health Dept issues advisory amid cold wave

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 7

With cold wave continuing to grip Punjab, the Health Department has issued an advisory asking residents to take precautions.

Drink warm fluids, cover head & neck People must remain dry, cover their head, neck, hands and toes adequately.

Winter caps, mufflers and insulated/waterproof shoes should be worn.

The advisory suggests people to eat fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C to maintain adequate immunity.

Drinking of warm fluids regularly to retain body heat to fight the cold wave has also been advised.

It also says that prolonged exposure to cold can cause pale, hard and numb skin, and black blisters on exposed body parts.

Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, Vishesh Sarangal has urged the people to follow the advisory, especially to save the children and elderly from the cold wave.

In the advisory, the department has asked the people to keep an eye on weather forecast and strictly follow instructions to stay safe in these cold conditions.

The advisory suggests that people should check local weather forecast on radio, TV and newspaper. It also suggests stocking up the required woollen clothes and wearing several layers of lightweight clothes instead of one layer of heavy clothing as tight clothes reduce the blood circulation. In case of symptoms of flu or runny nose after prolonged exposure to cold, one should immediately see a doctor.

The advisory further suggested not to ignore the shivering as it is among the initial signs of body lacking heat. Avoid alcohol as it lowers your body temperature and increases the risk of hypothermia.