Health Department prepared to tackle Covid resurgence: Civil Surgeon

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Nawanshahr, December 26

When the pandemic had hit India in 2020, Nawanshahr was the first district in the state to report a Covid-19 casualty. For months, the villagers remained fearful. A 70-year-old resident, with history of travel to Germany and Italy, was the victim. The Nawanshahr administration had turned the village into a containment zone. Pathlawa has a population of 2,500 people. It was also one of the first districts in the state where government school students tested positive for Covid-19.

Only 1 active case At present, there is only one Covid positive patient in the district and he is under home isolation. We are hopeful that the situation will remain under control. Dr Rajinder Dhanda, Civil Surgeon

Though panic had gripped the district, the authorities had managed to control the spread, and the situation remained under control.

Almost three years later, amid reports of a resurgence of Covid-19 in China, the district health department is ready for all eventualities. As many as 18 teams are conducting sampling. A total of 154 beds at government health centres and 28 at private hospitals have already been identified by the department. Besides, two Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants in government and two in private hospitals are there, apart from one Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) plant in government and private centres each.

The officials said that they have enough oxygen concentrators. The district Health Department has communicated the possible requirement of medicines to the state headquarters in case of rise in cases.

“At present, there is only one Covid positive patient in the district and he is under home isolation. We are hopeful that the situation will remain under control,” said Dr Rajinder Dhanda, the Civil Surgeon. The Civil Surgeon added that even when there were no cases at all, sampling was still being done. While 98 per cent of the population has received the first dose of Covid vaccination, 88.6 per cent has received two doses.