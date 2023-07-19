 Health Dept sends teams to check disease outbreak : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
Health Dept sends teams to check disease outbreak

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 18

Anti-larvae teams have been dispatched to different areas of the city under the supervision of Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Lehmber Ram. This has been done to ward off the possibility of any disease outbreak. The teams were dispatched by former minister Joginder Singh Mann, in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party, Phagwara assembly constituency. Mann informed that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Health Department has issued necessary instructions in this regard at the district and block level. Teams led by Health Inspector Kanwaljit Singh, Balkar Chand and Gurmej Singh, besides multipurpose workers Lakhwinder Singh and Malkit Singh will eliminate the possibility of dengue larvae flourishing in all areas of the city.

He also appealed to all street food vendors to take special care of cleanliness and not allow water to stagnate around them. Along with this, he called upon the general public to get blood tests done immediately in case of symptoms of dengue or fever etc. Harmesh Pathak, Naresh Sharma, Cheena Walia, Raja Kaulsar, Paramjit Dharamkot, Chaman Lal, Pritpal Kaur Tuli, Amandeep, Jatindra Dhanda, Gurdeep Singh Tuli, Sourav Handa, Harpreet Bhogal, Sarabjit, Rajindra Dhanda were among those present on the occasion.

#Phagwara

