Health Dept team takes food, drink samples in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 24

District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh took nine food samples during checking in Hoshiarpur today. He said adulteration would not be tolerated in the district at any cost and strict action would be taken against the adulterers under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, so that the Punjab Government’s dream of a colourful and healthy Punjab may be fully achieved.

The District Health Officer said his team had taken two surveillance samples from Reliance Smart. He said for quality checking, these samples had been sent to the Food Testing Laboratory, Kharar. Apart from this, seven samples, including two each of ice cream from Reliance Smart and Chowdhury Ice Cream, one of ice cream from Jupiter Station at Bus Stand and two of pulses from More Retail Store — have been taken. He said all these samples were being sent to the Food Testing Laboratory and appropriate action would be taken after receiving the report. He said ensuring the availability of pure food and drink to the people was the priority. The District Health Officer said as per the instructions of the State Food Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner, a continuous checking campaign will be conducted in the district, so that pure and clean food items could be provided to the people. He said if any kind of negligence was found, strict action would be taken as per law. He said people also needed to be aware about this.

Samples sent for testing