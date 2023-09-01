Health issues crop up as floodwater recedes in Kapurthala dist

Jalandhar, August 31
As the water level has subsided, residents of flood-hit villages in Kapurthala district are falling sick. The stagnant water and rising temperature has turned the air damp.
The change in climate has created breeding grounds for bacteria and viruses resulting in a surge of health issues among villagers.
Local health officials are taking stock of the situation. They say that the humidity is aggravating health problems of residents. They are witnessing a rise in respiratory infections, skin irritations and heat-related ailments. The conditions are challenging for recovery.
Rajesh Kumar, a villager, said, “The air is stifling and uncomfortable. Many of us are battling coughs, sneezing and fatigue. Recovering from the floods is already a challenge, but the added humidity has made things worse.”
“Amidst the growing health crisis, the local authorities are taking action. Medical teams have been providing aid and distributing essential supplies among villagers,” he said.
Paramjit Singh, a farmer leader from Baupur Mand village said, “The residents are suffering from a number of humidity-related ailments, including heat exhaustion and fungal infections. I and other residents, who are helping in rescue operations, deliver medical supplies to residents via boat every day. Medical teams are educating residents about how to stay safe during such weather conditions.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table
63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part...
World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League
Chopra pulls off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which sees hi...
Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar
The carcass has been sent for post-mortem
Sunny Deol wishes his mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares adorable pics
Fans shower love and wish ‘Gadar 2’ actor’s mother