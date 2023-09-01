Health issues crop up as floodwater recedes in Kapurthala dist

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 31

As the water level has subsided, residents of flood-hit villages in Kapurthala district are falling sick. The stagnant water and rising temperature has turned the air damp.

The change in climate has created breeding grounds for bacteria and viruses resulting in a surge of health issues among villagers.

Local health officials are taking stock of the situation. They say that the humidity is aggravating health problems of residents. They are witnessing a rise in respiratory infections, skin irritations and heat-related ailments. The conditions are challenging for recovery.

Rajesh Kumar, a villager, said, “The air is stifling and uncomfortable. Many of us are battling coughs, sneezing and fatigue. Recovering from the floods is already a challenge, but the added humidity has made things worse.”

“Amidst the growing health crisis, the local authorities are taking action. Medical teams have been providing aid and distributing essential supplies among villagers,” he said.

Paramjit Singh, a farmer leader from Baupur Mand village said, “The residents are suffering from a number of humidity-related ailments, including heat exhaustion and fungal infections. I and other residents, who are helping in rescue operations, deliver medical supplies to residents via boat every day. Medical teams are educating residents about how to stay safe during such weather conditions.”

