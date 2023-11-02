Health officials seal cane juice machines

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur November 1

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Lakhvir Singh during a campaign against spurious jaggery makers and a food safety team checked sugarcane juice extractor machines in the district. During the drive, many machines were found functioning in violation of the order of the Deputy Commissioner (DC). These machines were sealed by the team. Tonnes of unripe sugarcane was found on premises of extractor machines.

The DC has ordered to keep the machines closed till November 15. The DHO said, “Sugar mills would be functional after November 30 because the managements concerned know that the sugarcane is unripe and proper sugar cannot be made of it.”

He said, “Some migrant labourers and mafia want to make profits by making jaggery from spurious sugar using harmful chemicals and colours.” He said FIRs would be registered against such jaggery makers.

