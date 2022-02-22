Health team collects samples of 13 food items in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 21

A food team, led by District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh, took 13 samples of food items from different areas in and around Hoshiarpur city.

District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh said under the Tandarust Punjab mission, the team did sampling in Mandialan area on the Jalandhar road with an objective to provide hygienic and unadulterated edibles to people and take an appropriate action against violators.

As many as five samples of jaggery were taken from jaggery makers and a grocery store, three samples of brown sugar and one sample of milk was taken from Singriwala, samples of chana dal, tea leaves, corn flour and gram flour were taken from Jeet Lal grocery store and sent to the State Testing Lab, Kharar, for further investigation.

Further action will be taken on receipt of the report. He said due to the checking done by the department concerned at regular intervals, there is a considerable improvement in cleanliness at various places selling food items. He reprimanded shopkeepers selling adulterated and sub-standard food items and said such unannounced checks would continue in the future. Food Safety Officer Raman Virdi and Ram Lubhaya accompanied him.