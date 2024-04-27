Health team destroys larvae in Sunder Nagar

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 26

With the onset of summer season, the number of patients of vector- borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya start increasing. Keep this in view, the Health Department has started an awareness drive and a survey in the district.

Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) Rajdavinder Singh said as per instructions of Civil Surgeon Dr Balwinder Kumar Damana, a team of the Health Department visited houses in Sunder Nagar today and drained water from coolers, pots and other containers. Residents were asked to keep water coolers, pots and containers dry to prevent breeding of mosquito larvae. He said wherever mosquito larvae were found, these were destroyed. Apart from this, anti-larva wing sprayed insecticides in various wards of the Civil Hospital today to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases, he said.

Regarding prevention, he said to protect from mosquito bites, wear full-sleeved clothes during the day, use mosquito repellent cream and maintain cleanliness. He asked all city residents to follow the guidelines of the Health Department so that diseases could be kept at bay. He said the awareness drive would be intensified by the Health Department in the coming days.

Health inspector Jaswinder Singh and multi-purpose health workers Baljinder Singh, Vinod Kumar and Gagandeep Sial from the anti-larva wing were present during the drive.

