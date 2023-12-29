Healthcare facilities get tips on biomedical waste management

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 28

The Punjab Pollution Control Board organised an awareness camp for compliance of Biomedical Waste Rules, 2016, under the chairmanship of Krunesh Garg, Chief Environmental Engineer, Jalandhar.

The awareness camp was attended by the representatives of leading hospitals of Jalandhar.

Sandeep Kumar, environmental engineer, presented different aspects of Biomedical Waste Rules, 2016, and best practices being adopted by the hospitals across India.

He clarified the queries and doubts of different hospitals regarding the management of biomedical waste. A software was also demonstrated to doctors for management of biomedical waste in the hospitals. The software tracks the biomedical waste from the source of its generation to the treatment facility and can be operated on mobile phone.

He explained that the software is designed in compliance with the Central Pollution Control Board guidelines and can be modified according to the need of the hospital.

Garg appealed to the doctors to comply with the biomedical waste rules and to make its compliance better with the technology intervention to stop any pilferage of biomedical waste.

He said the Punjab Pollution Control Board was always in service of the public to give healthy environment to the society. Dedicated helpdesks are being operated to facilitate and guide the hospitals and industries for applying of consents and authorisation of the board, he further added.

In the camp, XEN Pooja Sharma, XEN Satyajeet Singh Attri, SDO Jangir Singh and representatives of leading hospitals of Jalandhar were present.

