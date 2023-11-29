Healthcare services at Nakodar Civil Hospital to be digitised soon

Nakodar, November 28
To create a transparent and effective mechanism for quality healthcare services and save crucial time of patients and doctors, an integrated hospital management system will be rolled out at the Nakodar Civil Hospital from next month.
Under the system, delivery of healthcare services will be completely digitised. It will ensure simplified treatment cycle from the Outpatient Department (OPD) to the In-Patient Department (IPD), lab report, pharmacy and others.
Participating in a videoconference, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said from OPD registration to availability of lab/diagnostic reports and pharmacy slips, everything would be online and complete information about patients would be recorded digitally by the Health Department.
He said the system would save the precious time of patients and doctors and also result in quality and effective healthcare services.
The DC asked Civil Hospital officials to find a suitable location for cath lab (catheterisation laboratory). He also ordered the PWD to send a fresh proposal for cath lab at the earliest so that it could be sent to the government.
He also surveyed the shifting of the Civil Surgeon’s office from its existing location to another place as a 100-bedded critical care unit (CCU) would be established there.
