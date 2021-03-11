Heatwave: Jalandhar residents advised to stay indoors

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 24

In view of the prevailing extreme weather conditions in the region, the District Health Department has advised residents to avoid exposure to sun, especially between 12 noon to 4 pm, as heat wave is intense during these hours of the day.

The advisory also asked residents to stay indoors as far as possible as the heat wave could lead to severe to moderate health concerns for the vulnerable people.

To beat the heat stroke, the advisory further stressed on the usage of protective goggles, umbrella and hat while going out in the sun. For labourers and those working in the open, it was suggested that they should cover their head, neck, face and limbs with a damp cloth. For residents having pets and for farmers having livestock, it was advised to take special care of them.

“Arrangements should be made to keep pets and livestock under shade and in cool spaces. Besides, they should be given water at regular intervals,” the advisory reads.

Talking to The Tribune, the Civil Surgeon, Dr Ranjit Ghotra, said, “Keeping in view the rising temperature, the advisory has been issued for the prevention of the heat stroke and other illness caused due to the heat wave.”

“The rising temperature can cause dehydration in the body and a person may feel dizzy and fall unconscious. Therefore, it is advisable that people should increase their liquid intake and drink sufficient water as often as possible, even if they do not feel thirsty,” he said.

He further added that children, the elderly and pregnant women were at a higher risk of getting heatstroke, so they should take precautions in order to protect themselves.