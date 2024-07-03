Hectic activities on ahead of bypoll

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, July 2

With only six days left for campaigning for the Jalandhar West bypoll, hectic political activities have begun in the city. Chiefs of all three main parties - Congress, AAP and the BJP - were in the city today.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur, wife of CM Bhagwant Mann, addresses people in Jalandhar West on Tuesday. Malkiat Singh

While Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took out two roadshows in the Jalandhar West area - one in Dilbagh Nagar and another in Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nagar, minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Pawan Tinu also campaigned for their candidate Mohinder Bhagat.

PPCC chief Amarinder S Raja Warring, his wife Amrita Warring, Jalandhar MP Charanjit S Channi, MLAs Sukhwinder Kotli and Pargat Singh, ex-ministers Dr Raj Kumar Verka and Bharat Bhushan Ashu and former PYC chief Amarpreet Lally campaigned for Congress candidate Surinder Kaur.

The BJP camp also remained active with BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar holding back-to-back four meetings in various localities of Jalandhar West. He was accompanied by former Union MoS Vijay Sampla, ex-MP Sushil Rinku, candidate Sheetal Angural and party leader Amit Taneja.

Jakhar said Bhagwant Mann seemed to be an ‘accidental CM’ for Punjab. Total chaos was prevailing in his rule. BJP supporters told him that they were facing a lot of pressure from AAP leaders from not holding any rallies and gatherings for Angural. Jakhar motivated them to continue to face the pressure boldly for just a week more.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Angural maintained that he would share more audios against the AAP government on June 5. He said he was waiting for a reply from the CM today after having released a trailer of the audio yesterday.

Mann, however, did not give any direct reply to Angural’s query in his roadshows. He attacked him and Rinku terming them greedy. To establish connect with Jalandhar residents, Mann said: “The first time I came here was to give audition at Doordarshan Kendra. I had no place to stay back. Hence, I camped at Guru Nanak Mission Gurdwara that night. I never knew then that one day, I would be living in this city with my family. I am here not till July 10. I will be running my government here for three days a week.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress