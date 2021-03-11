Held with 800-gm ganja

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Satnampura police arrested a Bihari migrant, identified as Kaleshwar, and seized 800 gm of ganja from his possession on Thursday night. The accused was nabbed at a check point near Miherru village last night, the police said. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested accused. OC

450 intoxicants seized; 1 arrested

Phagwara: The city police arrested a man and seized 450 intoxicating tablets from his possession on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Mangat Ram, alias Manga, a resident of Kot Rani village. The accused was nabbed at a checkpoint on Kherra road when he threw a packet on the roadside after seeing a police party. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. OC

one nabbed in cheating case

Phagwara: The police arrested a man on the charge of breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy. IO Janak Raj said the accused had been identified as Sukhwindar Singh of Gandharan village. US-based NRI Harjindar Singh, a native of Gandharan village, had complained to the police that his brother Sukhwindar Singh with other accomplices prepared fake documents and fraudulently sold his land.