Her garden of dreams is a sight to behold

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 23

Anjana Rani (69) is an ardent nature lover and this is clearly visible when one visits her residence based in Model Town here.

The entrance, stairs, garden and the path leading to the rooms and everything else is surrounded with flowers, which spread aroma all over.

Besides, the view of the spectacular flowerbed in the lawn area, which is just adjacent to the main entrance, is a sight to behold.

A wide variety of decorative, flowering, herbal, aromatic plants along with trees have been planted in a systematic way. Even a smaller corner in her 10,000-sq feet garden has something different to offer. Besides, wooden pots and decorative flowering plants at her garden and lawn make the view more eye-catching.

Moreover, in the garden, a swing has been installed and beautiful park-like benches have been placed, where Anjana and her husband sit and chat for hours and relax. She says every day in the morning and evening, she relishes her tea or coffee in the garden, enjoying nature.

“And that’s the only time when I sit for tea, I get ideas to add more plants or adjust the showpieces to make it more appealing to the eyes,” she said.

“Though I was always passionate about gardening, I could fulfil my dream of having a big garden around 15 years back only, after we renovated this house and bought an additional plot only to increase the area of my garden,” she said, adding that earlier she had planted only a few flowers.

“Greenery has now reduced to much extent in the city. Around 10 to 12 years back, when there used to be empty plots and a lot of trees in the Model Town area, a peacock used to visit my garden. I have many times enjoyed seeing a peacock sitting in my garden from my room’s balcony,” she said.

Anjana said, “My grandson, who has now won many international accolades in photography, clicked his first picture in this garden. Whenever he used to spot a butterfly or a bird in the lawn, in no time he used to take out his phone and start taking pictures. My son then bought him a professional camera, so that he could continue with his interest in photography,” she said.

She said while her family also supports her maintaining the charm in her garden, she has also hired a gardener to take care of the plants. “Apart from various species of flowers, we have several fruit trees such as mango, peach, leechi, mulberry, kinnow, lemon, guava, avocado, in our garden. Every season we eat fruits from our garden only,” she said.

She said apart from this garden and lawn at home, she is also having a big plot at the link road, where she has been growing organic vegetables.