High Commissioner of Mauritius interacts with LPU students

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 30

Lovely Professional University (LPU) recently hosted the High Commissioner of Mauritius to Australia, Japan and New Zealand Marie Claire J. Monty for a special event in its ‘Youth talk’ series. The event provided an opportunity for the students to engage in a dialogue with the High Commissioner and gain insight into the growth and development of Mauritius as a nation.

The High Commissioner shared her mantra of ‘Learn, unlearn and relearn’ with the students, encouraging them to embrace these principles for long-term success. She emphasised the importance of continuous learning and acquiring new skills and knowledge to stay relevant in today’s ever-changing world. However, she also laid stress on the importance of being able to unlearn outdated or incorrect information and perspectives, to make room for new and more accurate understanding.

The High Commissioner also told the students to take advantage of opportunities in Mauritius. LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal welcomed the High Commissioner and emphasised on the bonding between Mauritius and India.

LPU pro chancellor Rashmi Mittal and vice-chancellor Dr Preeti Bajaj were also present on the occasion.

