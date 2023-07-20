High Court may hear plea on Nakodar street gate today

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, July 19

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) will hear on July 20 the issue relating to the construction of a gate at a street in Nakodar. It is listed before a bench of Justice Pankaj Jain.

The court had ordered the state of Punjab and others to maintain the status quo regarding the construction of a gate in the street at Nakodar while hearing a review petition filed by Naresh Kumar alias Daddu Baba.

Petitioner contended that the managing director of the temple with the help of Sangat constructed an arch in the main chowk. On court orders, the DC formed a three-member panel to decide on unlawful building.

The court order had said that counsel for the petitioner contends that the date of alleged construction of the gate has not been adverted to by the courts/authorities while considering the case under Section 133 of CrPC. While replying to the show-cause notice, the petitioner has specifically mentioned that the managing director of the temple with the help of Sangat has constructed an arch in the main chowk about three years back. The said reply was filed on June 21, 2017.

The court order said that in the meantime, the status quo regarding the existing position of the gate/arch be maintained.

The Nakodar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), in August 2017, acting under Section 133 of the CrPC had ordered Naresh Kumar alias Daddu Baba to remove a gate constructed in Mohalla Tellian within 21 days.

Jalandhar Additional Sessions Judge Jaswinder Singh had dismissed a revision petition filed by self-styled Baba Naresh Kumar alias Dadu challenging the Nakodar SDM’s order to remove a gate constructed in Mohalla Tellian on October 13.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner to investigate the construction of a gate in the street at Nakodar and decide the same within three months. Justice Rameshwar Singh passed the order on December 22, 2016, while disposing of a civil writ petition preferred by eight residents of Mohalla Tellian here.

The DC had formed a three-member committee regarding the construction of a gate in a street under the chairmanship of the sub-divisional magistrate, deputy superintendent of police and executive officer to decide whether there is any unlawful obstruction or nuisance at the spot.

