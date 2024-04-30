High Court to hear Nakodar street gate case today

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 29

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) will hear the issue of the construction of a gate in a street in Nakodar on Tuesday. The case is listed before a Bench of Justice Pankaj Jain.

Hearing a review petition filed by Naresh Kumar alias Daddu Baba, the court had ordered the state of Punjab and others to maintain the status quo regarding the construction of a gate in a street in Nakodar.

The court order said that counsel for the petitioner contends that the date of the alleged construction of the gate has not been adverted to by the courts/authorities while considering the case under Section 133 of the CrPC.

Replying to the show-cause notice, the petitioner specifically mentioned that the managing director of the temple, with the help of a sangat, had constructed an arch in the main chowk about three years back. The said reply was filed on June 21, 2017.

The court order said that in the meanwhile, the status quo regarding the existing position of the gate/arch be maintained.

Nakodar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in August 2017, acting under Section 133 of the CrPC, had ordered Naresh Kumar to remove the gate constructed in Mohalla Tellian within 21 days.

The Jalandhar Additional Sessions Judge Jaswinder Singh had dismissed a revision petition filed by self-styled Naresh Kumar, challenging the SDM’s order to remove the gate on October 13.

The HC had directed the Jalandhar DC to investigate the construction of the gate and decide the same within three months. Justice Rameshwar Singh passed the order on December 22, 2016, while disposing of a civil writ petition preferred by eight residents of Mohalla Tellian here. The DC had formed a three-member committee regarding the case, under the chairmanship of the SDM, DSP and EO, to decide whether there is any unlawful obstruction or nuisance at the spot.

