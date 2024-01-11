Highway robbers’ gang busted, four held with weapons, ammo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 10

Four members of a gang, who robbed people at gunpoint on highways, were arrested by the Jalandhar (Rural) police here today. The gang members had recently pulled off robberies by terrorising people, hitting their cars, looting valuables and snatching their vehicles at gunpoint on highways.

Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, SSP (Rural), said the four gang members, all Amritsar residents, were arrested with two stolen Brezza cars, a .32 bore pistol, four .32 bore magazines and seven live rounds. During investigation, the police found that a gang of six members had been robbing people on highways.

The gang members were identified as, Ajay Pal Singh, alias Ajay, alias Raja Amabarsariya, a resident of Lahorimal village at Gharinda in Amritsar; Rahul Gill, a resident of Garhwali Gate in Amritsar; Satnam Singh, alias Shamu, a resident of Chheharta in Amritsar; Shiva, a resident of Thatthi in Amritsar; Rahul, alias Chuha, a resident of Chheharta in Amritsar; and Satinder Singh, alias Sunny, a resident of Kale village in Amritsar.

Satnam Singh, Satinder Singh, Rahul alias Chuha and Shiva were arrested by the Jalandhar (Rural police) on Wednesday from Amritsar. The police recovered a .32 bore pistol, a magazine and two live rounds from Satnam. From Rahul, a .32 bore pistol and two live rounds were recovered. From Shiva, a .32 bore magazine and two live rounds were recovered and from Satinder Singh, a .32 bore pistol magazine and one live round was recovered.

The SSP said on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Ankur Raja, a resident of Luharu in Una, Himachal Pradesh, had informed the police that he was looted by a highway gang of five to six men between 2.30 am and 3 am. Ankur with two of his friends in his car (bearing registration No. P19F1594) was going to the Golden Temple, Amritsar. When they reached near Jashan Dhaba at Khurdpur, five to six men in a Brezza car (bearing registration No. PB08-CU0082) hit their vehicle and took out their weapons. Ankur and his friends panicked and their car veered off the main road and overturned.

After this, gang members looted gold chains, rings and iPhones from Ankur and his friends. A case under Sections 379 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Adampur police station in Jalandhar in this connection.

In another incident, five to six men snatched a Brezza car (bearing registration No. PB08DX1122) at the Udesian petrol station in the early morning hours on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur Highway from a man identified as Vivek Choda, a resident of Vasant Vihar, Adampur. Before fleeing with car towards Jalandhar, the robbers thrashed and injured Vivek and also opened fire at him. A case under Sections 379 B II, 307 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered on Tuesday at the Adampur police station in this connection.

The Brezza car (bearing registration No. PB08-CU-0082) used in the Khurdpur robbery was recovered by police on the Kartarpur-Amritsar highway. Another snatched Brezza car (bearing registration No. PB08DX1122) was also recovered by the police.

During investigation, it came to the fore that the Brezza car (bearing registration No. PB08-CU0082) was used by the gang in various snatchings incidents. The same gang had snatched this car from Ankur Dogra, a resident of Top Khana Bazaar, Jalandhar Cantt, on the intervening night of January 4 and 5, near the SBI Bank ATM at the BSF Chowk.