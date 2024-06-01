Hindu bodies file coplaint against AAP leader for remarks on Lord Rama

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, May 31

Tension gripped Phagwara just one day before the polling for the Lok Sabha elections as several activists of different Hindu organisations, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Shri Ram Sena, Shiv Sena, etc. registered their protest at Shri Hanuman Garrhi, SDM office and DSP office against the alleged derogatory remarks about Lord Ram made by AAP halka in-charge and former minister Joginder Singh Maan, the video of which has already gone went viral on social media.

After a joint meeting of Hindu outfits held at Shri Hanuman Garhi, irate Hindu youths, while raising slogans against Maan, went to the SDM office to submit a written complaint to the SDM-cum-ARO Jashanjit Singh to register an FIR under Sections 295A, 153-A of the IPC against Maan.

In the absence of SDM, tehsildar Jaswinder Singh came out to meet the protesters, who submitted a written complaint to him. The complaint was signed by VHP general secretary Vivek Gupta, Shri Ram Sena president Hitender Rana, Bajrang Dal leader Harsh Bhalla. Hindu body leaders Deepak Bhardwaj and Inderjit Karwal were also present on the occasion.

The SDM, Jashanjit Singh, told this correspondent here this evening that he had forwarded the copy of the complaint to Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti for further action.

Later, a deputation of Hindu organisations met SP Bhatti and DSP Jaspreet Singh, who assured them that appropriate action would be taken as per law in this regard.

Meanwhile, commenting on this, Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal while condemning the alleged derogatory remarks urged the EC to take serious notice in this regard. He expressed his surprise upon the mysterious silence of senior BJP leaders.

Despite repeated attempts, Maan could not be contacted.

