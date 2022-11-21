Hit by speeding vehicle, man dies

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: A motorcyclist was killed on the spot while his pillion rider daughter sustained serious injuries when the bike on which they were going to Jalandhar was hit by a speeding unknown vehicle from the rear near village Chachoki on the national highway here on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Kuldip Singh, a resident of Ludhiana. His injured daughter Arshdeep Kaur was first sent to the local civil hospital but was referred to Ludhiana due to her critical condition. The police have registered a case against the driver of the unknown vehicle. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination conducted at the local civil hospital here today. OC

Migrant dies of suffocation

Phagwara: A migrant died under mysterious circumstances in Nurmahal on Friday. Investigating Officer (IO) Amrik Lal said the deceased has been identified as Mintu Mehto, a native of Bihar. The brother of the deceased told the police that Mintu was stuck in FCI store, in which some scrap material had caught fire. Stuck in the smoke, he died due to suffocation. The police have handed over the body to the kin of the deceased following a post-mortem examination. oc

Villager booked for trespassing

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a villager on the charges of criminal trespass and criminal intimidation, mischief, and rioting. Investigating Officer (IO) Janak Raj said the accused has been identified as Tarsem Singh, a resident of Khan Pur Dhadda village. Tarsem Kaur — a resident of the same village — has complained to the police that the accused had placed paddy straw on the way to her house — in violation of a stay order by a court, and also threatened her. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 447, 341 and 506 of the IPC. OC

Agent booked for Rs 8L fraud

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a Kapurthala villager of Rs 8.8 lakh on the pretext of sending his son and someone else abroad. Investigating Officer (IO) Mandip Singh said the accused has been identified as Amrik Singh, a resident of Nakodar. Rannjit Singh a resident of Amarjitpur village, Kapurthala, has told the police that he had paid an amount of Rs 8.8 lakh to the accused for helping his son and another youth move to another country. However, neither of them was sent abroad, and the accused did not even return the money to the complainant. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC following an inquiry. OC

Bike stolen from phagwara market

Phagwara: The motorcycle of a youth identified as Danish was found stolen from the market of Hargobind Nagar, a posh locality, here last night. Danish had gone to a shop after parking his bike but found it missing when he returned after an hour. The police have registered a case in this regard. OC

Agi Premier League ends

Jalandhar: The four-day long AGI Premier League concluded at Jalandhar Heights Apartments on Sunday. Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Suraj Sharma and Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravinder graced the fourth and final day of AGI premier league. They stressed that it is the need of the hour to organise such events to bring children closer to sports. The final match was held between the Kartar Warriors and the Punjab National Bank (PNB) Warriors. TNS

Surgical camp held at hospital

Jalandhar: A super-specialty surgical camp was held at New Ruby Hospital here on Sunday, in which surgeons from different faculties participated. A number of surgeries were also performed during the camp, such as bladder cancer surgery and hysterectomy, among others.