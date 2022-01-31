Hitting poll turf, daughters out to seek voters' support

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, January 30

As political activities in these elections remain much under curbs owing to the prevailing pandemic conditions, all family members are actively involved in the campaign. Daughters of the candidates are seen to have assumed a bigger role this time.

Rajneet Kaur, daughter of SAD candidate Bibi Jagir Kaur, in Kapurthala dist.

Other than going from door to door for canvassing, they are also actively handling social media campaign for the candidates. Minister Pargat Singh’s daughter Harnur Powar handled all his campaign on digital platforms.

Pursuing a master’s in architecture from New Zealand, she is here with her dad to support him from Jalandhar Cantonment seat. Says the 24-year-old, “Luckily, we have summer vacation these days and my next semester is to start from March. So, I can freely give all my time to my dad. I have been shooting his videos, pictures and posting them in groups and social media pages so as to share dad’s daily activities. I have even helped him draft his manifesto.”

Harnur says that her work starts early and goes on till late. “I am also going from door to door in the areas everyday with my own group. I am also arranging his interviews and advertisement campaign too. I have a whole team in the office and we ideate daily discussion new plans and strategies. I am also handling a team of tele-callers,” she said, adding that she had helped her dad last time too but she had a bigger role to play this time as the election was being held on an entirely different mode. Harnur is engaged to ex-minister Amarjit S Samra’s grandson, also a well-known political family of the city.

Helping her mother in her campaign is also the daughter of ex-minister Jagir Kaur Rajneet Kaur. The former SGPC chief is contesting on the SAD ticket from Bholath seat. “Every day, I am given a list of villages in the Bholath segment where I go around asking people to support my mom and bring her back as their MLA,” she said.

Rajneet, who handles Jagir Kaur’s accounts, is often seen making her events go live on social media pages shooting it all by herself.