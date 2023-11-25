HIV/AIDS Awareness Campaign held

Tribune News Service

Innocent Hearts College of Education

Jalandhar: The Red Ribbon Club (RRC) of Innocent Hearts College of Education held an HIV/AIDS Awareness Campaign in a slum area near Khambra, which has been adopted by the RRC. The event was in sync with the World Health Organisation (WHO) theme — Let Communities Lead — for the upcoming World Aids Day on December. RRC volunteers created posters with information on HIV/AIDS, framed quiz questions, and prepared cleanliness item packages for distribution. The volunteers shared facts and medically accurate information about HIV and AIDS. Principal Arjinder Singh said the message given by the WHO to tackle the menace of AIDS will not only ring out through awareness campaigns in late November, but will reach a crescendo on World AIDS Day on December 1.

Guru Amar Dass Public School

Guru Amar Dass Public School, Model Town, celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, with a special assembly being organised on the occasion. Shabad were recited with faith and religious fervour. Poems and saakhis related to Guru Nanak were also recited. Divinity teacher Jasjit Kaur highlighted the path set by Guru Nanak and advised the students to walk on the path set by him. School president Ajit Singh Sethi, Principal Aparana Mehta, Vice-Principal Sonika Singh congratulated the students on Gurpurb.

Nobel School

The Nobel School hosted a nationwide essay and calligraphy competition organised by the All India Citizens Development Centre on its premises. A total of 118 students participated in it — 104 in the essay competition and 14 in debate. Participants were honoured with certificates, and those who excelled in the essay competition received the 'Kalashri' award. Mishty (Class III) and Kamaljot Kaur (Class X) excelled in calligraphy. In the essay competition, the first position was bagged by Pehal (Class VI), who was honoured with the 'Vidya Bhushan' award. School chairman CL Kochher, Managing Director Kumar Shiv Kochher and Principal Sangeet Kumar congratulated the winners.

State Public School

Students of State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, excelled in Digital Era-Code conducted by Mayor World School. In the E-waste artisans category, Dalia Roy (Class VIII) and Daksh (Class VII) won the first runners-up prize. In the costume fiesta category, Gyanvi (Class II) won the first runners-up award, and in the category of code crafter, Barnabas and Ayaan Jaryal (both Class V) were honoured with the first runners-up prize. Principal Savina Bahl wished the participants luck for their future endeavours.

CJS Public School

A show-and-tell activity was organised at CJS Public School for Class II students. The students, who had brought props for the event, expressed their views on ‘My School Bag’ and ‘My favourite food’. Chairperson Neena Mittal, Principal Ravi Suta and the teachers appreciated the speaking skills of the students.