HMV College, Jalandhar, wins sports prizes

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: It is a matter of pride that Guru Nanak Dev University has won the prestigious MAKA trophy with the maximum contribution of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya. The university received the trophy during the 52nd Annual Sports Prize Distribution Function held in Amritsar. On this occasion, Principal (Prof) Ajay Sareen was also honoured by Union Anurag Thakur. Principal (Dr) Ajay Sareen said it is pertinent to note that out of 23 times, the MAKA trophy was won by GNDU. And for 22 times the contribution of HMV has been the greatest. She congratulated all the HMV family. On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor (Dr) Jaspal Singh and other dignitaries were also present.

College bags Sports Trophy

Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar has bagged the first runners-up trophy in the overall general sports championship of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. College Principal (Dr) Gurpinder Singh Samra, College Dean (Sports) SS Bains and the departmental faculty received the trophy from Chief Guest Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu, during the 52nd Annual Sports Prize Distribution Function. The college had participated in all 35 inter-college championships organised by the university in 2021-22 and won the first position in 10 games, the second position in 17 games and the third position in 7 games.

Investiture Ceremony organised

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya Collegiate Sr Sec School organised an investiture ceremony for the student council of the session 2022-23, to inculcate leadership qualities and to bestow responsibilities on the deserving ones of the school. The ceremony was organised by the Department of Student Welfare. The students were chosen on the basis of commitment, confidence and competence. The ceremony started with the welcome of the Chief Guest, Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi. During the ceremony, the oath of office was administered to all the office-bearers through which the members promised to uphold the policies of the institution. The Principal lauded the efforts of Dr Madhumeet, Veena Deepak and Anand Prabha for providing guidance to the students.

Students pass with flying colours

The students of BVoc (Web Designing and Development) (Semester- VI) of PCM SD College for Women bagged top university positions. The GNDU result of BVoc (Web Designing and Development) (Semester- VI) of PCM SD College for Women has been outstanding. Ekta bagged the second university position with 2,016 marks out of 2,400. Jaspreet Kaur, Rinki Devi, Lovedeep Kaur, Hiya Puri, Simran and Harleen Bagha got distinctions in GNDU exams respectively. President Naresh Kumar Budhiaji, other members of the managing committee and Principal (Prof) Pooja Prashar congratulated all the students and wished them luck for the future endeavors.

Spreading awareness about dengue

Keeping in mind the changing weather, children were sensitised about dengue and malaria by DIPS School, Rayya. According to the instructions given by the education department in the morning assembly, the children were informed about the symptoms, causes and methods of prevention. The senior-class children made posters and told the junior classes that mosquitoes are born due to water-logging in the terraces, pots and nearby pits. The HOD of the Science Department told the children that high fever, severe pain in muscles and joints, headache, red marks on the chest, back, vomiting and diarrhea can be some of the symptoms. Principal Jagbir Singh, while explaining the topic to the children, advised everyone to wear full-sleeved shirts and pants in this season.

