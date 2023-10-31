Hockey meet: Indian Oil Mumbai log 2nd consecutive win, defeat IAF

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 30

Indian Oil Mumbai defeated Indian Air Force Delhi (3-0) and registered their second consecutive win in the league round of the ongoing 40th Indian Oil Servo Surjit Hockey Tournament at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium here today.

Another match played between defending champions Indian Railways and Army XI ended in a draw (3-3). Both teams got one point each. Parampreet Singh scored a hat-trick for Railways.

Today’s fixtures Indian Oil Mumbai v/s Punjab & Sind Bank Delhi Indian Railways v/s Punjab Police Jalandhar

Today’s first match was played between Indian Oil Mumbai and Indian Air Force in Pool A. Both teams could not score in the first half of the game. In the 38th minute of the second half, international player Talwinder Singh scored a field goal for Indian Oil to make the score 1-0. In the 44th minute of the game, international player Gurjinder Singh of Indian Oil converted a penalty corner to make the score 2-0. In the 50th minute, Indian Oil’s Sumit Kumar scored a penalty corner to take the score to 3-0. Earlier, Indian Oil defeated CAG Delhi by (7-1) in their first league match. After winning two matches, Indian Oil has added 6 points in the league round.

The second match was played between Indian Railways Delhi and Army XI in Pool B. Both teams were tied goalless at half time. In the 35th minute of the third quarter of the game, Parmpreet Singh of Railways converted the penalty corner into a goal to make the score 1-0. In the 39th minute of the game, Army’s Rahul scored a penalty corner to make the score 1-1. In the 45th minute of the game, Army’s Harman Singh scored a penalty corner to take the score to 2-1. In the 55th minute, Parampreet Singh of Railways equalised the score by converting the penalty corner into a goal. In the 56th minute, Army’s Harman Singh scored a field goal to make the score 3-2. In the 57th minute, Parampreet Singh of Railways scored through a penalty corner to make the score 3-3 and complete his hat-trick.

#Hockey #Indian Air Force #Mumbai