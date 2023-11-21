Hockey tournament: Government Model School off to winning start

Jalandhar, November 20

Former champions Government Model School, Jalandhar, got off to a winning start on the second day of the 17th All-India Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament by defeating Divine Public School, Shahbad Markanda, 5-3 after a hard-fought match.

Rajinder Singh of the Government Model School scored the second hat-trick of the tournament. Army Boys Sports Company, Bangalore, and Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, teams tied 3-3 and both teams got one point each.

In the third match, the teams of States Sports Hostel, Lucknow, and Government School, Kurali, tied 2-2 and got one point each. In the fourth match, Sophia Convent School, Sonepat, won three points by defeating Malwa Khalsa School, Ludhiana, 9-3. Ravi of Sonepat scored the third hat-trick of the tournament.

In the Pool-A match, Rajinder Singh of the Government Model School, Jalandhar, scored in the 12th minute, Gurpreet Singh in the 15th minute, 20th, 31st and 44th minute while for Divine Public School Amandeep Singh scored in the fourth minute, Sunil Mann in the 28th minute and Paipal in the 58th minute. Rajinder Singh of the Government Model School, Jalandhar, was declared the best player of the match and was awarded a hockey stick.

Chief guests of today’s matches Olympian Balbir Singh, Olympian Gurmel Singh, Sucha Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, SP, introduced the teams. Among others present at the tournament were Teja Singh, Harbhajan Kaur, Manjit Kaur, Palwinder Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Amanpreet Kaur, Balwinder Kaur and others. — TNS

Today’s fixtures

Government Model School, Jalandhar, vs Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa School, Baba Bakala, 10 am; Government Model School, Sector 37, Chandigarh, vs Army Boys Sports Company, Bangalore, 11.45 am; Kishtij High School, Jamshedpur, vs Sophia Convent School, Sonepat, 1:30 pm; and Government School, Mohali, vs Government School, Kurali, 3 pm

#Hockey