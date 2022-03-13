Hockey trials on march 19

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The trial to select the Punjab Junior and Senior Men Hockey Team to be taken for the 12th Hockey India Junior and Senior Men National Hockey Championship will be held on March 19 in Jalandhar. According to Olympian Balwinder Singh Shammi, a member of Hockey Punjab’s Ad-Hoc Committee, duly appointed by Hockey India, the apex body for hockey in India, the selection trial for the Punjab Junior and Senior Hockey Team will be held at the PAP Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar, on March 19. The trials for junior and senior categories will be held at 9 am and 12 noon, respectively. The junior players, born after January 1, 2003, shall be eligible to participate in these trials, Shammi added. Olympian Shammi further said besides him, Harpreet Singh Mander, Baljit Singh Dhillon, Gaganajit Singh (all Olympians) Jugraj Singh, Bikramjit Singh Kaka, Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, Tejbir Singh Hundal, Swaranjit Singh and Amrik Singh Powar (all former International players) have been appointed as members of the selection committee. TNS

2 fresh cases, no death in district

Jalandhar: As many as two new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar on Saturday. With this the Covid tally in Jalandhar has reached 78,243 cases. With no death, the deceased tally remained at 1,578 today. As many as 76,643 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar have reached 22 today. Of the 21,09,883 samples collected in the district, so far, 19,46,952 samples have tested negative. Meanwhile in Kapurthala, no case of Covid-19 was reported on Saturday. The district tally remained at 23,839. No new death was reported in Kapurthala today. The total deceased tally in the district so far remains 579.