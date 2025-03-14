DT
Home / Jalandhar / Hola Mohalla festivities in full peak

Hola Mohalla festivities in full peak

Former cop sets up stall for health check-up
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:14 AM Mar 14, 2025 IST
As huge processions of 'Nihangs' and Sikh bodies have started leaving for the Hola Mohalla festivities at Anandpur Sahib, sides of all roads leading to the venue have got covered with stalls of langar for the devotees.

Through the passage from PAP Chowk towards Banga-Garhshankar road, there are stalls that offer the devotees meals and snacks. There are stalls of bread pakoras, tea, water, kadhi-chawal, daal-chapati, etc. The stalls also have places to rest.

Among these stalls is a counter for health check-up and free medicines set up by retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Harinderjit Singh. "I desired to do some sewa for the Sikh troops marching for the festivities. Since there already were many stalls for langar sewa, it struck my mind that a health check-up camp be set up along the way. So, we have set up a tent near Chugitti flyover where all passersby and devotees can visit for free BP check-up. The administration has provided a doctor, a pharmacist and an ambulance at the site. We have also kept medicines for common ailments like stomach ache, indigestion, fever, headache, etc", he said.

A resident of Rail Vihar near here, the retired cop has got the camp set up for the second time for the Hola Mohalla celebrations. "The camp had started on Sunday and will conclude by this evening. For inauguration of the camp, we chose that there are no politicians invited. Instead, we called in an inmate from the local Pingla Ghar to open it", he said.

