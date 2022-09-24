'Hold elections of NRI Sabha Punjab'

Kapurthala, September 23
The NRI Samaj Sewa Sanstha on Friday demanded from the state government to hold the elections of the NRI Sabha Punjab. The members said the government and the officials must intervene to save the body from becoming defunct, especially since it had been seeing a fall for the past nearly 15 years.
NRI Samaj Sewa Sanstha, Chairman Jaswant Singh Bhandal, a NRI from Germany, blamed the NRI Sabha for not looking after the welfare of NRIs languishing in Punjab jails. He alleged that even the fast track courts set up to speed up justice for NRIs were not functioning properly.
The Sanstha chairman said a deputation of NRI Sanstha would meet Punjab Minister for NRI Affairs, Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal, to discuss the issues related to the NRIs and to restore their confidence in the state government so that they could contribute in the development of Punjab.
Bhandal alleged that the NRI Sabha had failed to convene any annual meeting of NRIs in Punjab for the past many years to redress their grievances. He said NRIs wanted to invest in Punjab but they were not getting support from the government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...