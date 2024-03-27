Holi celebrated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: In a vibrant celebration of the festival of colours, Sanskriti KMV School witnessed an exuberant gathering as students, especially the pre-primary kids. The kids immersed themselves in the joyous spirit of Holi with a resounding commitment to eco-friendly practices. The event brought together students, teachers, and staff in a harmonious celebration of cultural heritage. The occasion was marked with delightful recitations of poems, hand-printing of little colourful hands and lively dance performances that captured the essence of the festival, reflecting the vibrant traditions associated with Holi. Chander Mohan, president, Arya Shiksha Mandal, and Rachna Monga, principal, extended their warm wishes to everyone present, expressing hope for a blessed and prosperous year ahead.

Food Feast

Institution’s innovation council in collaboration with the department of home science of PCM SD College for Women held a food feast on the college premises. The event aimed to showcase culinary talents, promote innovative cooking techniques, and raise awareness about nutrition and healthy eating habits among the participants. The students displayed a diverse array of dishes prepared and presented by students of the department of home science. The menu featured a wide variety of cuisines, ranging from traditional to contemporary, highlighting the culinary diversity and creativity of the participants. The event enriched the culinary experience of the attendees and encouraged them to explore new flavours and cooking methods. Principal Pooja Prashar and faculty members were invited to sample the dishes prepared by the participants. President Naresh Budhia, senior vice-president Vinod Dada, other members of the managing committee and principal Pooja Prashar applauded the endeavours.

Organic Holi

The Zoology Department and Environment Club of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya under DBT Star Scheme and under the guidance of Principal Ajay Sareen celebrated organic Holi. All the faculty members and students celebrated the Festival of Colours by using natural, eco-friendly and flower petals focusing on the health of individuals and the environment. Further to spread awareness and wish everyone healthy and happy Holi, a message corner for teachers and students was set up. Student office- bearers of ‘Environment Club’ Yashika Arora, Riya, Kiran, Gurleen and Bhawna prepared beautiful cards and badges on the occasion. With great enthusiasm, students from different streams took part in the activities such as flameless cooking and eco-friendly rangoli making competition and made stunning rangolis out of environment-friendly materials such as rice, beans, corn flour, leaves, flowers, etc. Additionally, students made vibrant, immunity-boosting meals using natural herbs, citrus fruits, broccoli, bell peppers, ginger, garlic, turmeric, and other components, demonstrating effortless healthy eating. Also, the students prepared natural colours using rice flour, turmeric, beetroot, sandalwood and marigold.

Technical Fair

Mahatma Hans Raj Technical Mela Festival was organised by students at Mehr Chand Polytechnic College in which final year students exhibited their models and projects. It was inaugurated by prof Kuldeep Singh Nagla, NIT, Jalandhar. Nishant Gangwani, Sukhjinder Chhatwal, Balbir Tanda participated as special guests. Principal Jagroop Singh welcomed the guests by presenting bouquet of flowers. About 100 working and still models were presented in the exhibition, which were highly appreciated. In this exhibition, those models were specially displayed to motivate the students, who won first prizes in the Science City Tech Fest and other competitions. Prof Nagla said he was very glad to see the exhibition of high quality models.

Blood Donation Camp

DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET), in collaboration with ABVP Jalandhar and Pahal, organised a state-level blood donation camp as a tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. Dr Sanjeev Naval, principal of DAVIET, emphasised the critical need for blood donation, citing statistics that each unit can save up to three lives. He also highlighted the national demand, with India requiring approximately 12 million units annually but collecting only around 10 million, resulting in a significant shortfall. He emphasised to lead a life streamlined with the thoughts of the revolutionaries. Mohit Rubal, head operations, Pahal, expressed gratitude to participants, stressing the impact of their contributions in the lives of others. Dr Ashok Kumar, programme officer, NSS, praised the enthusiastic support, noting 100+ units were donated during the camp.

Trinity student shines in badminton

Tanvi Sharma, a student of The Trinity School, Hoshiarpur, soared to glory at the recently held Senior Badminton International Championship, hosted by Malaysia. Being the youngest player in the international senior women’s team, Tanvi has brought pride not only to her parents and the school, but also to the nation, adding yet another feather to her cap of achievements. Her success has captured the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who personally wrote to her congratulating and appreciating her sensational performance.

Shaheedi Diwas

The Nobel School commemorated Bhagat Singh Shaheedi Diwas with heartfelt reverence. Different items were presented in the memory of revolutionary martyr. Through these events, the school aimed to instil the values of courage, patriotism, and sacrifice among its students. Teachers passionately shared Bhagat Singh’s story, highlighting his unwavering commitment to India’s freedom struggle. School chairman CL Kochher, managing director Kumar Shiv Kochhar, paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev along with school principal Sangeet Kumar and school staff members.

