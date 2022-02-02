Homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The chain of DIPS schools paid rich tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The Principals and teachers showered rose petals on his statue and observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the Father of the Nation. Online webinar, painting, fancy dress and various other activities were organised for the students. During the webinar, teachers and students gave information on Gandhi’s life via a powerpoint presentation. Teachers highlighted that the day is celebrated as martyr’s day to commemorate freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation. They told the students about his principle of Satyagraha – resistance to tyranny through mass non-violent civil disobedience. The Principals encouraged students to imbibe Gandhian values like truth, non-violence, renunciation, humility, equanimity etc. They were told that his peaceful protests inspired many world leaders for years after his death.

Martyrs’ Day

Eklavya School observed Martyrs’ Day. Rajwinder and Nidhi organised an online event for middle and senior school students to create awareness about the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the country’s independence. They informed the students that Gandhi served as a lawyer, politician and an activist in the struggle for social justice and for India’s Independence from the British rule. “Gandhi is internationally esteemed for his doctrine of non-violent protest to achieve political and social progress. On January 30, 1948, Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in the Birla House,” said Director Seema Handa, adding that,” Gandhi, popularly known as Bapu, led many freedom movements through non-violence.” The middle school students designed posters, recited a poem and conducted an online quiz. Principal Komal Arora said, “We should always follow the teachings of Gandhi like ‘Live as if you were to die tomorrow’, ‘Learn as if you were to live forever’, and ‘Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.’

Your vote, your voice campaign

To educate and empower legitimate voters and exhort them to participate in the upcoming Assembly elections, the NSS units and Department of Political Science of KRM DAV College, Nakodar, have initiated a campaign. The campaign was formally launched by Poonam Singh, SDM Nakodar, along with Principal (Dr) Anoop Kumar, Prof (Dr) Kamaljeet Singh and Prof Seema Kaushal. Lauding the efforts of the college, Singh said the hard-earned right to franchise is not only a pride privilege but a sacred duty of an eligible voter to chose and elect a government that will work for public welfare. Dr Anoop Kumar said during this online campaign, a variety of activities shall be organised on various social media platforms, besides sending one slogan/poster daily to the public. Dr Kamaljeet Singh and Seema Kaushal explained various activities to be carried out during the campaign and said the network of NSS volunteers was ready to make this campaign successful.

New concept of foreign education

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG PTU) and Waterloo – Wilfrid Laurier University, with campuses in Waterloo and Brantford, Ontario, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to allow eligible students who have completed two years in IKGPTU’s Computer Science and Engineering programme to transfer to Laurier’s Computer Science programme for their third and fourth-year study to complete a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science degree. The MoU, the first with the institution, was signed during a virtual ceremony held on Monday evening. The purpose of this MOU is to provide a framework for the future development of academic and educational cooperation between the two institutions. On behalf of Wilfrid Laurier University, Dr Deborah MacLatchy, president and Vice-Chancellor and from IKGPTU side Vikas Garg IAS, Vice-Chancellor-cum-Secretary Technical Education and Industrial Training Dept, Govt of Punjab, signed the MoU.

Vaccination drive at DPS

Delhi Public School organised a vaccination drive following all COVID protocols for its students, between the age group of 15 and 18 years on Tuesday under the guidance of CAO Col AK Maini and Principal Ritu Kaul. The efficient team of doctors along with teachers and staff of DPS made it successful.

Mega vaccination camp

To ensure immunisation and safety of students against Covid-19, EMM AAR International School, Adampur, hosted a vaccination drive for teenagers as well as a booster dose for the elderly. The vaccination programme is driven by the Civil Hospital, Adampur. Many people, including school students and others, got their first dose at the camp. School chairman Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon instructed the youth to follow the precautions even after getting vaccinated. Principal Navdeep Vashista, Mohit Shinde, Dr Sumit Verma (Civil Hospital), Balwinder Kaur (Civil Hospital), Neelam Rani (Civil Hospital), Seema Rani (Civil Hospital), Kamal Thakur, Prabodh Aggarwal, HFO Sardha Singh, Pooja and other school members were present.