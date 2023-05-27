Honey trap gang busted, four in police net

Our Correspondent

Hajipur (Hoshiarpur), May 26

The Hajipur police busted a gang of women blackmailing people by honey trapping them. They had blackmailed a businessman, Vikas Dutta, alias Lada, of Budhawar village of the Hajipur block, by honey trapping him. Following which, Dutta ended his life.

During the investigation of the suicide case, it came to fore that some women had laid a honey trap against him and blackmailed him. The police have arrested four persons, including three women, in this case.

The Hajipur police managed to approach the suspects with the help of Dutta’s the mobile phone. The gang had spread its network in Hoshiarpur district as well as in neighbouring districts of Gurdaspur and Pathankot. Women members of the gang used to honey trap youths and rich businessmen in different towns and cities.

DSP Kulvinder Singh Virk and Hajipur police station in-charge Amarjit Kaur said after the suicide by Dutta on May 7, some messages demanding money were found in his mobile phone. The police traced the mobile numbers from which the messages were sent. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime.

They said Vikas Dutta had gone to the house of Manaro, alias Krishna, along with another woman Salma in Puara village, Mukerian, on May 5. Salma, Sonia, Manaro, alias Krishna, Charanjeet Kaur, Hidayata, Asha and Mangat, alias Baggi, pressurised Vikas Dutta for money and allegedly threatened him. Disturbed by this, he committed suicide on May 7.

After investigation, the police arrested Manaro, a resident of Muradpur Jatan, presently residing in Puara (Mukerian), Charanjit Kaur, a resident of Tanda Ram Sahay (Mukerian), Honey Kumar, a resident of Anand Bhawan Gali, Purana Bazar, Gurdaspur, and Hidayata, resident of Budhawar police station, Hajipur.

Station in-charge Hajipur Amarjit Kaur said the women were arrested under Section 306 of the IPC for forcing Dutta to commit suicide.