Honour for KBC junior winner

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Japsimran Kaur, a Class VIII student, who has made the city proud by making it to the ‘hot seat’ of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior’, was honoured by CT Group of Institution, Maqsudan campus, for her achievement. She shared her journey of winning and shared that it was her father who helped and guided her. She said her father Baljit Singh, an engineer by profession, also qualified for the KBC this year, but couldn’t reach the hot seat. "That’s why I wanted to make it to the hot seat for my father. He was so much into KBC that when this play-along option was unavailable, he sent answers by SMS, " she added. She thanked her school principal and teachers for encouraging her and making a flexible school schedule after knowing that she was preparing for KBC. Dr. Manbir Singh, Managing Director of CT Group, along with Campus Director Dr. Yogesh Chhabra and Assistant Director Dr. Ramandeep Gautam congratulated and honoured Japsimran for her achievement.

Lyallpur Khalsa holds NSS camp

A seven-day NSS camp being organised by the NSS Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women started on Monday. Programme Officers Sarabjit, Manjit and Aatma enlightened the volunteers about the importance of the NSS Camp. The activities which will be carried out during the camp will be spreading awareness about girl child education, chronic diseases, kitchen gardening, rising problem of drug abuse, tree plantation etc. Apart from this, a drive to keep the surroundings clean in the adopted village (Dhanowali), city, town, streets etc will be organised. During the last days of the camp, a medical camp will also be organised.

KMV organises industrial training

Under the umbrella of DBT Star College Scheme, Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised various industrial trainings, internship programmes and field visits for undergraduate students viz. summer trainings at CSIR-IGIB, Delhi, CSIR-IHBT, Palampur and Gujarat Borosil Ltd., Bharuch etc. All the trainings were free of cost for students including their travel, lodging and boarding. The Department of Sciences have introduced nearly 226 hands-on experiments and 496 new demonstrations to inculcate research aptitude in students so that students can compete at different levels. The students have presented their unique and innovative ideas in Innovesta, Toycathon, Smart India Hacathon, and have bagged various prizes. To inculcate research aptitude among the students at undergraduate and postgraduate level, KMV has provided research grant to its students under DBT and seed money initiative of the institute.

internship for St Soldier students

Nine students of St. Soldier Law College were selected for free one-month virtual internship programme organised by Fastrack Legal Solutions, New Delhi. The students joined the Internship from November ` and they are learning about IT laws, gender equality and legalisation of sex work in India to the larger benefits of their future careers. The organisation also invited original articles from the participants on the theme with the proposal that the best of them will be published in their online journal Fastrack LinkedIn newsletter. Four of the nine participants from St. Soldier Law college were declared to be qualified for publication of their articles and their articles have been published. The students are Riya Virdi, Manvir Kaur, Srishti, Sunaina Sharma. College Director Dr. S.C Sharma appreciated the students and teacher incharge Asst. Prof. Rohan Sharma.

Alumni Lecture Series for students

DD Pant Botanical Society of PG Department of Botany, Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, under 'Alumni Lecture Series' organised a lecture of Kuldeep Kaur, alumnus of Botany Department (2007-2008 batch). She got a floral welcome by Dr. Anjana Bhatia, Head of Botany Department, Dr. Shaveta Chauhan, Dr. Nitika Kapoor, Ramandeep, Harpreet Kaur and Dr. Shuchi Sharma followed by introductory remarks by Dr. Anjana Bhatia. Kuldeep Kaur is working as Senior Analyst for New York State Department of Health. Students also interacted with her and asked their queries related to various career options after doing M.Sc. (botany). After lecture she also visited labs and classrooms of Botany Department where she recalled her student life and appreciated the upgradation of infrastructure including ICT-enabled classrooms and advanced scientific instruments in the laboratories.