 Honour for KBC junior winner : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Honour for KBC junior winner

Honour for KBC junior winner

Japsimran Kaur being felicitated in Jalandhar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Japsimran Kaur, a Class VIII student, who has made the city proud by making it to the ‘hot seat’ of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior’, was honoured by CT Group of Institution, Maqsudan campus, for her achievement. She shared her journey of winning and shared that it was her father who helped and guided her. She said her father Baljit Singh, an engineer by profession, also qualified for the KBC this year, but couldn’t reach the hot seat. "That’s why I wanted to make it to the hot seat for my father. He was so much into KBC that when this play-along option was unavailable, he sent answers by SMS, " she added. She thanked her school principal and teachers for encouraging her and making a flexible school schedule after knowing that she was preparing for KBC. Dr. Manbir Singh, Managing Director of CT Group, along with Campus Director Dr. Yogesh Chhabra and Assistant Director Dr. Ramandeep Gautam congratulated and honoured Japsimran for her achievement.

Lyallpur Khalsa holds NSS camp

A seven-day NSS camp being organised by the NSS Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women started on Monday. Programme Officers Sarabjit, Manjit and Aatma enlightened the volunteers about the importance of the NSS Camp. The activities which will be carried out during the camp will be spreading awareness about girl child education, chronic diseases, kitchen gardening, rising problem of drug abuse, tree plantation etc. Apart from this, a drive to keep the surroundings clean in the adopted village (Dhanowali), city, town, streets etc will be organised. During the last days of the camp, a medical camp will also be organised.

KMV organises industrial training

Under the umbrella of DBT Star College Scheme, Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised various industrial trainings, internship programmes and field visits for undergraduate students viz. summer trainings at CSIR-IGIB, Delhi, CSIR-IHBT, Palampur and Gujarat Borosil Ltd., Bharuch etc. All the trainings were free of cost for students including their travel, lodging and boarding. The Department of Sciences have introduced nearly 226 hands-on experiments and 496 new demonstrations to inculcate research aptitude in students so that students can compete at different levels. The students have presented their unique and innovative ideas in Innovesta, Toycathon, Smart India Hacathon, and have bagged various prizes. To inculcate research aptitude among the students at undergraduate and postgraduate level, KMV has provided research grant to its students under DBT and seed money initiative of the institute.

internship for St Soldier students

Nine students of St. Soldier Law College were selected for free one-month virtual internship programme organised by Fastrack Legal Solutions, New Delhi. The students joined the Internship from November ` and they are learning about IT laws, gender equality and legalisation of sex work in India to the larger benefits of their future careers. The organisation also invited original articles from the participants on the theme with the proposal that the best of them will be published in their online journal Fastrack LinkedIn newsletter. Four of the nine participants from St. Soldier Law college were declared to be qualified for publication of their articles and their articles have been published. The students are Riya Virdi, Manvir Kaur, Srishti, Sunaina Sharma. College Director Dr. S.C Sharma appreciated the students and teacher incharge Asst. Prof. Rohan Sharma.

Alumni Lecture Series for students

DD Pant Botanical Society of PG Department of Botany, Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, under 'Alumni Lecture Series' organised a lecture of Kuldeep Kaur, alumnus of Botany Department (2007-2008 batch). She got a floral welcome by Dr. Anjana Bhatia, Head of Botany Department, Dr. Shaveta Chauhan, Dr. Nitika Kapoor, Ramandeep, Harpreet Kaur and Dr. Shuchi Sharma followed by introductory remarks by Dr. Anjana Bhatia. Kuldeep Kaur is working as Senior Analyst for New York State Department of Health. Students also interacted with her and asked their queries related to various career options after doing M.Sc. (botany). After lecture she also visited labs and classrooms of Botany Department where she recalled her student life and appreciated the upgradation of infrastructure including ICT-enabled classrooms and advanced scientific instruments in the laboratories.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

2
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

3
Nation

Cricketer Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery: BCCI

4
Haryana

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

5
Delhi

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

6
Nation

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

7
Chandigarh

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's first session starts on a stormy note; MLAs take oath

9
Haryana Explainer

Will decades-long SYL issue find a resolution; all eyes on Supreme Court hearing later this month

10
Nation

Delhi Police lodge FIR, launch manhunt to nab passenger who urinated on co-traveller on board Air India's New York-Delhi flight

Don't Miss

View All
Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Top News

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...

Government approves launch of National Green Hydrogen Mission worth Rs 19,744 crore

Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment

The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...


Cities

View All

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

21 phones, cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Covid: Amritsar sees two cases in 48 hours

Eight days on, police clueless in Manawala murder case

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Junior athletics coach who has accused former Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records her statement before magistrate

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

CBI arrests surveyor, official of Chandigarh-based general insurance firm on bribery charges

Chandigarh Administration allows 28 changes in CHB units

4 nabbed for three Mohali carjackings

Army’s bomb squad removes shell found near Punjab CM's house

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

Delhiites adopting new tech, EV contributes to 16.7 pc of vehicles sold in Dec: Kailash Gahlot

Toxic levels rise in Delhi air, experts warn of respiratory issues

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two POs fall in police net

City-based artist puts on display unclaimed portraits at Virsa Vihar

Badminton, kickboxing players honoured

Block primary education office remains incomplete

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Day after, employees of driving centre, DC office observe pen-down strike

Case registered against trio

Police range crackdown on drugs, gangsters, terrorists sets record

NGO, shopkeepers protest delay

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Patiala: VB nabs three for taking bribe

Drug smuggler held with 10K narcotic pills

Patiala DC promises better road network, parking facilities

Truck operators allow partial traffic movement