Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Jalandhar, January 22

The former Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, assumed the charge of Commissioner of Police (CP) here on Sunday.

Surveillance will be improved The city will be put under strong surveillance to curb crime. Top priority will also be given to solve untraced cases and making public dealing easier. — Kuldeep S Chahal, Police commissioner

A 2009-batch IPS officer, Chahal after assuming charge held a meeting with the senior police officials on the law and order situation in the city. Police officials told him that security across the city had been strengthened and necessary steps were being taken to improve the law and order.

Chahal said prevention of crime, ensuring safety of women, children and weaker sections and eradication of drug menace and gangster culture would be his priorities. He made it clear that anyone who indulges in hooliganism or found disturbing the peace and harmony of the city would not be spared in any condition. He said the city would be put under strong surveillance to restrict crime.