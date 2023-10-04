Hoshiarpur: 3,000 pedal for drug-free Punjab

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: A cyclothon was organised by Fit Bikers Club with the help of the district administration. Around 3,000 participants took part in the event held at Lajwanti Stadium on the theme ‘Plastic-Free Hoshiarpur’ and ‘Drug-Free Punjab’ The cyclothon was flagged off by Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa and brand ambassador of the event Ravi Badisha. Ravi Badisha has cycled 4,700 kilometres from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 63 days. Apart from this, he is the youngest cyclist of the country who has completed 800-km-long Spiti circuit in 20 days. MLA Karmaveer Singh Ghuman, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, Mayor Surinder Kumar, SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal, former Union Minister of State Vijay Sampla, former MP Avinash Rai Khanna, Paramjit Singh Sachdeva and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. All participants were given T-shirts, certificates and medals by Fit Bikers Club.

