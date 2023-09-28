Hoshiarpur: 6 held, narcotics, liquor recovered

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested six smugglers with narcotics and liquor. The Model Town police arrested Bhagat Nagar resident Lakhan Khosla and recovered 70 grams of intoxicating powder from him. In Mahilpur, the police stopped a car at a checkpost and arrested two smugglers with 100 grams of heroin. The police said during investigation the said car was found to be the stolen one. On the other hand, the Chabbewal police arrested two smugglers and recovered 260 grams of intoxicating powder from them. The accused have been identified as Vikramjeet, a resident of Handowal and Sahil Bains, a resident of Bathula. Separate cases under requisite sections of the NDPS Act have been registered against the accused. In another case, the Hariana police arrested a person and recovered 20 bottles of liquor from him. oc

Two arrested for smuggling liquor

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a villager on the charge of smuggling liquor. Investigating officer Ashwani Kumar said 43 bottles of liquor were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Harbhajan Singh, alias Neka, a resident of Mowai village. A case under Section 61, 1, 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the accused. Meanwhile, the Shahkot police have arrested Paramjit Singh of Bau Pur village with 20 bottles of hooch, said IO Kashmir Singh. OC

Two nabbed for stealing cables

Phagwara: The city police have arrested two persons and recovered 50 kg of stolen cable wires from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Kuldip Singh, a resident of Miherru village, and Gurpreet Singh of Mauli village, near Phagwara. PhagwaraDSP Jaspreet Singh said SDO telephones Jaswinder Pal lodged a complaint with the police that telephone cables were found stolen from various places and people were facing trouble due to non-connectivity of the telephones. The DSP said the police swung into action and successfully arrested the accused. A case under Section 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the arrested accused. oc

Man booked for rash driving

Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police have booked an unidentified tanker driver on charges of causing death by negligence, rash driving, and mischief. Sandeep Kumar of Aadramaan village factory, Kapurthala, complained to the police that an unidentified tanker driver crushed to death his friend Sekhar, a resident of Folarriwal village, near Kang Sahibu, village. Investigating officer Janak Raj said that a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified accused.

