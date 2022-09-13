Hoshiarpur: 7 held in illegal de-addiction centre case

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 12

Two days after a drug de-addiction centre was raided and sealed at Chabbewal, Hoshiarpur, which was running without the government’s approval for almost two months, the police have registered a case against eight persons under Sections 420, 344 and 120B of the IPC. Seven of them were arrested and produced in a local court. The police got their remand for two days for interrogation. One accused is absconding.

The Chabbewal police had raided the centre in a joint operation with the team of Health Department on the complaint of ASI Baljeet Singh. The police alleged that the centre was being runn illegally in the name of Yoga Roots Training Society.

The police alleged 103 youths were illegally held hostage there. The size of the rooms of the centre was too small, while the food given to inmates was of inferior quality. Those booked are Gurinder Singh Chabbewal, Talwinder Singh, Sagar Singh Bagpur, Sumandeep Singh Lakseehan, Harish Kumar Chadda, Rohit Kumar, Sandeep Kumar and Gurjit Singh. Harish Kumar is absconding.