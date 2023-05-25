Hoshiarpur: Avantika first in vocational trade

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 24

Avantika Sharma has scored 491/500 marks (98.2%) and obtained the first position in the vocational trade Modern Office Practice in the state.

Antima Sharma (97%)

Antima Sharma and her sister Divya Sharma both scored 485/500 (97%) and secured 15th place on the merit list in the same subject.

Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Railway Mandi, Principal Lalita Arora congratulated the students and and trade in-charge Meena Sharma. Arira said, “It is a matter of pride not only for Railway Mandi School but also for the entire district of Hoshiarpur.”

Divya Sharma (97%)

Along with the entire staff of the school, District Education Officer (Secondary) Harbhagwant Singh, District Education Officer Deputy Dheeraj Vashisht and District Education Improvement Team in-charge Shailender Thakur also expressed their happiness on the achievement of the school.

10 from Talwara on merit list

Meanwhile, six girl students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 3, Talwara, and four students of Government Senior Secondary School, Kamahi Devi, have secured a place on the merit list of Class XII results declared by PSEB today.

Talwara school’s Sunidhi (98.40) and Jia (98.20) secured eighth and ninth position, respectively, on the merit list of the board, while they got first and second position in Hoshiarpur district. Also, school students Priya Kumari (488), Nitika (487), Harmandeep Kaur and Tanisha Thakur (486 each) secured 12th, 13th and 14th position, respectively, on the merit list.

Kamahi Devi school students have maintained the tradition of being on the merit list with Ajay Kumar securing 10th rank (490), Anmol Singh 13th (487), Khushi and Muskan have jointly secured 14th rank (486 each).