Hoshiarpur beat Gurdaspur in inter-district cricket match

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 31

In the two-day inter-district senior cricket tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, the Hoshiarpur team defeated Gurdaspur boys on the basis of first innings score.

Batting first, Gurdaspur scored 201 runs. Saksham Singh made 34 runs, Mohit Singh 33, Aditya Narayan Mehta 23 and Vaibhav Saini 22 runs for the team. While bowling for Hoshiarpur, Karan Saini took four wickets, Arjun Kumar three, and Kulvir Singh took two wickets. The Hoshiarpur team scored 278 runs at the end of the second day. Hoshiarpur players Tarun Sarin scored 74, Arjun Jaunty 58, Gardhav Chhabra 36, Kulvir Singh 33, Prabh Simran 26 and Pulkit Sharma scored 18 runs for their team.

While bowling for Gurdaspur, Vishal Salgotra took three wickets, Mohit and Rajeev Kumar took two wickets each. The second innings could not be played due to the end of time. Hoshiarpur was declared winner on the basis of first inning lead.

District trainer Kuldeep Dhami, district coach

Daljit Singh, Deepak Kumar and Davinder Kaur congratulated members of the winning team.

#Cricket #Gurdaspur #Hoshiarpur