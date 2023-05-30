Hoshiarpur beat Gurdaspur in U-19 cricket

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 29

Hoshiarpur earned three points by defeating Gurdaspur on the basis of the first innings lead in an under-19 inter-district cricket tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association here today.

In a two-day match played in Hoshiarpur, the Hoshiarpur team scored 195 runs after winning the toss and batting first. In that, Pawanpreet Singh contributed 53 not out, Mayank Malhotra 45, Harmandeep and Aishveer Singh 21 each and Saurav Malik contributed 20 runs. While bowling for Gurdaspur, Vikrant Sharma dismissed four players and Parth Kalia dismissed three players. Gurdaspur's team came out to bat in the first innings and got out by scoring only 144 runs. Danish Sagar scored 35, Aditya Marshall 31, Shivang 24 and Arjun Marshall scored 21 runs. Harel Vashisht bowled brilliantly for Hoshiarpur, dismissing four players, captain Vishal Banga and Rishaw Kumar three each. After taking a 50-run lead in the first innings, the Hoshiarpur team scored 150 runs for the loss of eight wickets at the end of the second day's play. Ayush Kumar Gupta scored 51, Mayank Malhotra 35, Vishal Banga scored 18 not out and Aryan Arora scored 14 not out. While bowling for Gurdaspur, Vikrant Sharma dismissed 4 players and Abhishek dismissed 2 players.

Giving information about this, HDCA Secretary Dr. Raman Ghai said that Hoshiarpur team earned 3 points by defeating Gurdaspur on the basis of first innings lead. Hoshiarpur’s next match will be played with Jalandhar on June 3 and 4 at Hoshiarpur. On this victory of the team, HDCA President Dr. Daljit Khela congratulated the players on behalf of the association and inspired them to continue their good performance even further. On this occasion HDCA District Coach Daljit Singh, Under-19 Team Assistant Coach Karan Saini, Coach Daljit Dhiman, District Trainer Kuldeep Dhami and District Women Coaches Davinder Kaur and Navpreet Nikku, among others, also congratulated the players on the team's victory.