Hoshiarpur bids adieu to Kuwait fire mishap victim

Hoshiarpur, June 17
The last rites of Himmat Rai, a resident of Kakkon village in Hoshiarpur, who died in the fire incident in Kuwait recently, was performed at a crematorium on the Hariana Road here today.
His pyre was lit by his son Arshdeep Singh. Besides his wife Sarabjit Kaur, daughters Harpreet Kaur and Sumanpreet Kaur, MLA Sham Churasi Dr Ravjot Singh, Tehsildar Hoshiarpur Gursewak Chand, Inderjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, retired DSP Swarn Singh, Paras Ram and a large number of relatives, friends and local residents were present.
It may be mentioned that 45 persons, including 40 Indians, died in a fire in a building in Kuwait. With the help of the Centre, state government and the district administration, Himmat Rai’s body reached here on Saturday morning.
