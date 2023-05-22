Hoshiarpur civic body to set up ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ centres

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, May 21

A special cleaning campaign “My Life-My Clean City” will be conducted in the city by the Municipal Corporation, Hoshiarpur on the occasion of World Environment Day (June 5). The campaign will ensure people’s participation in environmental protection by bringing about changes in their lifestyle.

“As part of the campaign, special ‘reduce, reuse and recycle (RRR) centres will be established at different places in the city, where people can deposit their used and reusable goods under the Swachh Bharat Mission,” said MC Commissioner Komal Mittal.

She further said residents of the city could deposit their used goods such as clothes, shoes, bags, toys, books and other stationery, electronic goods, etc., in the RRR centres. He said needy persons would get these goods for free and the rest would be recycled. Free cloth bags and testimonials would be given as return gifts to depositors. All

centres would be geo-tagged for the convenience of the people and a record of the material received daily will be kept.

She said during this campaign, strict action and penalty will be imposed on those selling and using plastic envelopes or single use plastic items. Tiles and hoardings would be removed from tree roots and more trees of local species will be planted. He said the cooperation of all citizens and organizations was necessary to make this campaign successful.

Mayor Surinder Kumar said this campaign would prove to be a milestone in making the city garbage-free.