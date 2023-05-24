Hoshiarpur coach adds another feather to cap

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 23

Internationally renowned karate coach, Sensei Jagmohan Vij from Hoshiarpur acted as the technical tournament director for the 11th South Asian Karate Championship, which concluded today.

This was a significant appointment for the coach, who is the only international referee in north and central India to pass the ‘Certified Judge A Examination’ from the World Karate Federation.

Jagmohan is currently a member of the National Referee Commission of Karate India and has officiated in over 250 national and international karate championship events. His experience includes participating as a referee in the Senior World Karate Championship, held in Dubai in 2021, the Junior World Karate Championship held at Kopa in Turkey in 2022 and World Karate Premier League events in Dubai, Fujairah (United Arab Emirates) and Cairo (Egypt) under the auspices of the World Karate Federation. He has also been a referee at other prestigious karate championships, including Thailand Open (held in Bangkok and Phuket), Boston Open and US Open (held in the United States of America among others.

Around 250 selected karate players participated in this prestigious championship at Hotel Country Inn, Meerut. The tournament was organised by Hakua Kai India, with chief instructor Shihan Siraj Ahmed leading the efforts. The chief guest of the championship was Hashi Bharat Sharma, vice-president of the Commonwealth Karate Federation and a member of the technical commission of the World Karate Federation.