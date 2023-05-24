Hoshiarpur coach adds another feather to cap

Hoshiarpur, May 23
Internationally renowned karate coach, Sensei Jagmohan Vij from Hoshiarpur acted as the technical tournament director for the 11th South Asian Karate Championship, which concluded today.
This was a significant appointment for the coach, who is the only international referee in north and central India to pass the ‘Certified Judge A Examination’ from the World Karate Federation.
Jagmohan is currently a member of the National Referee Commission of Karate India and has officiated in over 250 national and international karate championship events. His experience includes participating as a referee in the Senior World Karate Championship, held in Dubai in 2021, the Junior World Karate Championship held at Kopa in Turkey in 2022 and World Karate Premier League events in Dubai, Fujairah (United Arab Emirates) and Cairo (Egypt) under the auspices of the World Karate Federation. He has also been a referee at other prestigious karate championships, including Thailand Open (held in Bangkok and Phuket), Boston Open and US Open (held in the United States of America among others.
Around 250 selected karate players participated in this prestigious championship at Hotel Country Inn, Meerut. The tournament was organised by Hakua Kai India, with chief instructor Shihan Siraj Ahmed leading the efforts. The chief guest of the championship was Hashi Bharat Sharma, vice-president of the Commonwealth Karate Federation and a member of the technical commission of the World Karate Federation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch
TMC, CPI, AAP announce boycott | Cong decision soon
Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups
Move follows 3 WHO alerts over substandard drugs
Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal
Lured by agents over greener pastures, they were ‘enslaved, ...
Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams
Ishita Kishore, IAF officer’s daughter, stands 1st